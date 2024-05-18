What happens to all the extra concessions after OU and OKC Thunder games? Thousands of meals are donated

Brandon Baxter cooks burger patties before May 15 Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Oklahoma Thunder and the Dallas Mavericks at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. Through Go See The City's recent partnership with The Levy Restaurant Group, surplus food from the Paycom Center Arena, home of the Oklahoma City Thunder NBA franchise, has been redirected to those in need.

Crowds attending recent NBA games in downtown Oklahoma City and a University of Oklahoma spring football game enjoyed snacks and meals while they cheered for their teams.

While not all the tidbits and treats offered during the sports events were eaten, the surplus food is getting to people in need thanks to a Tulsa resident's tech savvy.

Aneshai Smith, founder and chief executive officer of Go See The City, created the Hariet.AI enterprise platform to make it easier for restaurants, arenas and stadiums to let nonprofits know about unused food available for donation. She said it's all part of Go See The City's Zero Waste food diversion initiative that guides surplus food from games and events, redirecting it to local nonprofits that are focused on combating food insecurity.

Snacks sit in a fridge before the May 15 Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Oklahoma Thunder and the Dallas Mavericks at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. Through Go See The City's recent partnership with The Levy Restaurant Group, surplus food from the Paycom Center Arena, home of the Oklahoma City Thunder NBA franchise, has been redirected to those in need.

Smith said Go See The City's recent partnership with The Levy Restaurant Group is a major boost to the Zero Waste initiative. Through the partnership, surplus food from the Paycom Center Arena, home of the Oklahoma City Thunder NBA franchise, has been redirected to those in need. Most recently, surplus food from Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks playoffs game was distributed to local nonprofits.

In April, surplus fare from the University of Oklahoma's annual spring football game at OU's Memorial Stadium was donated. Smith said 299 pounds of food, more than any diverted through the Zero Waste initiative thus far, was split between two charities.

A volunteer from Michigan Baptist Church in Chickasha picks up left over from Oklahoma Memorial Stadium as part of Go See The City's Zero Waste initiative.

Mark Mabry, Levy Restaurant Group senior executive chef, said The Levy Restaurant Group provides food and beverage options for events at the Paycom Center and Memorial Stadium at OU. He said he works with chefs to better predict food needs and reduce overproduction, and also educates people on ways to reuse food scraps and leftovers through meals and ingredients.

He said there are still times when there is surplus food, though, and he welcomed the partnership with Go See The City.

Popcorn is popped before the May 15 Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Oklahoma Thunder and the Dallas Mavericks at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. Through Go See The City's recent partnership with The Levy Restaurant Group, surplus food from the Paycom Center Arena, home of the Oklahoma City Thunder NBA franchise, has been redirected to those in need.

"We continue to work with initiatives like this one (Zero Waste) to reduce waste and encourage reuse/repurposing of unused food," Mabry said.

Organizations able to serve thousands of meals through program

Amy Willoughby with Michigan Avenue Baptist Church picked up some of the donated surplus food from OU's spring football game. She said the food would be welcomed by people who come to the Chickasha house of worship for meals.

"So, this is our first donation from OU, but we've received four before this from the Paycom Center," Willoughby said. "We have been able to serve 1,000 meals over those four donations and it's been a blessing."

Bria Shepard prepares nachos before the May 15 game between the Oklahoma Thunder and the Dallas Mavericks at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. Through Go See The City's recent partnership with The Levy Restaurant Group, surplus food from the Paycom Center Arena, home of the Oklahoma City Thunder NBA franchise, has been redirected to those in need.

She said the donated food has been used to feed about 50 children from the church and surrounding community on Wednesday nights. Willoughby said the recent larger donations have compelled the church to spread the word throughout the community so volunteers have been able to feed people experiencing homelessness, families in need, foster families and others who simply need a meal.

Maya Fiallos, Go See The City spokewoman, said Smith's Go See The City and its Zero Waste initiative have come at a great time because the U.S.D.A. has food waste reduction goals of reducing food waste and food loss by 50% by 2030.

