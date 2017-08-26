This Is What Happens When Cake Pops and Push Pops Collide

From Delish

Anytime a chef riffs on a classic '90s snack, people lose their minds. We've seen it happen over and over and over again - with Ring Dings, Dunkaroos, and Airheads. But Shana Lawson, owner of P.O.P Cakeshop in Brooklyn's Dekalb Market Hall, couldn't just skip over an entire decade when she decided to bring push pops back into style in 2017. So she picked up another trend along the way: the early 2000's beloved cake pop. That's right: She stuffs rounds of cake, along with frosting and endless toppings, into push pop tubes.

View photos Photo credit: Chelsea Lupkin More

Visiting P.O.P Cake Shop is like going to a DIY dessert bar - except someone else is making the whole thing for you; you can just boss them around. Every cake push pop is completely customizable. They're each stuffed with three layers of cake, and you can make each one different (there's red velvet, chocolate, and vanilla), or go all out on your favorite. And you know what three layers of cake means: three equally delicious layers of frosting and toppings.

View photos Photo credit: Chelsea Lupkin More

Lawson and her team of pop pros will pile on as much candy, chocolate, and cookie dough as can fit on top of the barely two-inch surface. There's sour candy and Kit Kats, if you want to go full on '90s, or boozy fruit and Pirouette cookies, if you want to feel somewhat classy while sucking cake out of a plastic tube. During a weekend rush - this is a trendy Brooklyn food hall, so you know there is one - the line moves quick, so you'll want to have your order down when you get to the front. If the tiny sign on top of the stall is too difficult to read, just scroll through P.O.P. Cakeshop's Instagram tags. The geniuses there know what delicious craziness looks like.

Follow Delish on Instagram.

Download the Delish app.

You Might Also Like