What happens to birds during a solar eclipse? This IU prof needs your help to find out

The birds aren’t prepared for Monday’s solar eclipse, and an Indiana University professor wants to see how they react with your help.

Kimberly Rosvall, an associate biology professor at IU, worked with Ph.D. student Liz Aquilar and teams across the IU campus to create a smartphone app that will help her learn about bird behavior during the eclipse.

SolarBird will let Hoosiers become citizen scientists for a day during the eclipse by helping collect data at a large scale.

What is SolarBird?

SolarBird is found on the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store. It allows users of all experience levels to help document bird observations during the eclipse.

The app’s user interface will walk users through the process.

How to use SolarBird

The app recommends users take observations before, during and after totality. It doesn’t have to be the same bird for each of these observations.

Users should find a bird and watch it for 30 seconds during the three time periods. The app then allows users to select the behaviors they saw the bird doing. Once those are all checked off, users will include an approximate size of the bird.

Behaviors to look out for include:

Flying

Swimming

Singing/Calling

Walking

Sitting

Eating

Perching alone

Perching with other birds

The app’s goal is to collect at least 1,000 observations.

