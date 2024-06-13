What’s happening with all the wreckage from Richland Mall’s massive demolition?

The wreckage of what was once Richland Mall won’t be good for nothing.

The former 930,000-square-foot structure, primarily concrete, is full of materials that can be recycled and repurposed, according to Forest Acres spokesperson Lynnsey Baker.

“We plan to use about 30,00 tons of repurposed concrete (from the demolition) that will stay on site,” said Jason Long, a senior vice president for Southeastern Development, which is in the midst of demolishing the more than 40-year-old former mall with plans to transform the site into a $100 million mixed-use development.

Much of the repurposed concrete will be laid as the base foundation for the mixed-use development that’s coming in the mall’s place, according to Long.

“Everything on the mall property is going,” Baker said. “(Except) that small part of the parking garage that they encapsulate is staying.”

Demolition continues at Richland Mall in Forest Acres on Monday, June 10, 2024.

The contractor for the demolition is DECO based out of Charleston.

The AllSouth Federal Credit Union next to the former mall, as well as the gas station on the corner of Forest Drive and Beltline Boulevard, are separate properties and are staying.

The the 32-acre property is set to be transformed over the next several years with a more than $100 million plan that is expected to include a 100,000-square-foot grocery store, more than 500 apartments, a public park, a brewery or taproom and more. Specific retailers that could be a part of the redeveloped site have not yet been announced.