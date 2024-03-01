It’s happening. Whataburger is coming to the Triangle. Here’s everything we know

Whataburger is coming to the Triangle. And not just in one city, but three.

Raleigh, Durham and Cary will have their own Whataburger locations, a spokesperson confirmed to The News & Observer.

The popular Texas-based burger chain is expanding, having just announced it’s opening its one thousandth restaurant. The Raleigh-area spots are among others planned in the Carolinas.

Where will the Raleigh/Durham Whataburgers be located?

Whataburger locations will be opening in Raleigh, Durham and Cary, said spokesperson Miranda Grubbs.

“We’re currently in the very early stages, so we don’t have any details to share today about a hiring or opening timeline for any locations we’re currently considering,” Grubbs said.

Whataburger planned for other NC cities

Just last month, Whataburger announced its expansion into three other NC cities, The N&O previously reported.

Planning documents for these locations were submitted for two in Charlotte, two in Greensboro and one in Fayetteville.

The first NC location is expected to open in the greater Charlotte region.

Last year, Whataburger executives told South Carolina’s The Post & Courier that Raleigh and Charlotte could see locations open in 2025.

PDQ closes Raleigh/Durham area restaurants

Whataburger’s news comes at a time of transition for fast food destinations in the Triangle.

In late February, PDQ shut down its Raleigh, Durham and Cary locations. PDQ also closed locations in South Carolina Columbia, Greenville, Hickory and North Carolina locations in Wake Forest and Winston Salem.

“PDQ’s executive team has visited with all of the restaurant teams over the last week and is offering severance to everyone affected, as well as providing assistance to help them find new jobs,” PDQ said in a statement provided by Jeffrey Kamis, vice president of marketing and public relations.

Cook Out coming to Wake Forest, Apex

Cook Out purchased PDQ’s spot in Wake Forest — located at 11690 Northpark Dr. — at the end of January for $2.75 million, Triangle Business Journal reported. This location would be the first Cook Out in Wake Forest.

There are also Cook Out restaurants planned for Zebulon and Apex, plus three more in Raleigh, TBJ reported.

The forthcoming Peak City location will also be the first Cook Out in Apex.

