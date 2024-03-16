What’s happening this week around Thurston County

Saturday, March 16

Harmony Sweepstakes A Cappella Festival: This singing contest for a cappella groups embraces all styles of music performed a cappella, from doo-wop and barbershop, gospel, and jazz to new directions of contemporary vocal harmony. The PNW 2023 champions, Outpour, return as hosts for this event featuring the best vocal talent in the Northwest. The singing begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE. Tickets are $23 and $28.

Sunday, March 17

Olympia Symphony Orchestra concert: At 3 p.m. Sunday, the Olympia Symphony Orchestra presents PRIDE, which it calls “a love story for the ages and musical expressions of prohibited love.” It will feature solo violinist Kristin Lee, and a surprise ending. The concert is at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Tickets are $17 to $85.

Tuesday, March 19

Olympia For All launches: Olympia for All, a grassroots housing justice campaign, will hold its kick off event at 5 p.m. March 19 at Olympia City Hall, 601 Fourth Ave E. Olympia for All is a growing coalition of 12 community organizations that believe Olympia is in a serious housing crisis and actions must be taken now to protect those who rent their homes. While a 19% overall inflation rate since 2020 has been tough, the coaliation says the nearly 40% hike in rent during that same time period in Olympia has dealt a crushing blow to working families and individuals, pushing them into “housing instability,” defined as a renter paying more than 30% of their monthly income toward rent. The organization says the situation has created a growing homeless population, pushed younger families out of Olympia, and caused a rise in mental health crises and job instability for both employees and employers. The coalition includes the League of Women Voters of Thurston County, Olympia Education Association, WFSE Locals 443 and 872, UCFW Local 367, AFSME Local 3758, the South Salish Progressive Alliance, Olympia Democratic Socialists of America, Tenants Union of WA, Thurston/Lewis/Mason Labor Council, South Sound Green Party and WA Physicians for Social Responsibility.

Welcome to Medicare Zoom Presentation: The event at 1 p.m. Tuesday is an introduction to options for new Medicare beneficiaries. It will cover Parts A and B, Medicare Advantage Plans, Part D Prescription Plans, Medicare Supplements and Programs available to limited-income beneficiaries. To get a link to the presentation, email ThurstonMasonShiba.volunteers@southsoundseniors.org or call and leave a message at Senior Services SHIBA program at 360-586-6181 ext. 134. A registration link will be sent to you.

Ribbon cutting for new business Sole & Style: The Thurston County Chamber is hosting this ribbon cutting event from 3-5 p.m. Tuesday at Sole & Style, 1025 Black Lake Blvd. SW, Suite 1B, Olympia, to celebrate the grand opening of Olympia’s new sneaker and streetwear store.

Thursday, March 21

Volar, Flamenco en Vivo at the McLane Grange Hall: At 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Seattle-based Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes and singer/multi-instrumentalist Diego Amador Jr., direct from Seville, will present Volar, Flamenco en Vivo at the McLane Grange Hall, 931 Delphi Road SW. Volar means to fly in Spanish. Savannah and Diego have performed throughout Washington, Oregon, and California since 2019. Diego comes from the legendary Amador family, famous for fusing Flamenco with blues, jazz, and salsa music. Volar, which means “to fly” in Spanish, is a unique blend of authentic Spanish Flamenco music and powerful innovative dance.

Welcome to Medicare Zoom Presentation: This event at 10 a.m. Thursday is an introduction to options for new Medicare beneficiaries. It covers Parts A and B, Medicare Advantage Plans, Part D Prescription Plans, Medicare Supplements and Programs available to limited-income beneficiaries. To get a link to the presentation, email ThurstonMasonShiba.volunteers@southsoundseniors.org or call and leave a message at Senior Services SHIBA program at 360-586-6181 ext 134. A registration link will be sent to you.

Olympia World Affairs Council: John Lear, emeritus professor of history and Latin American studies at the University of Puget Sound will discuss “Painting on the Left: Diego Rivera as Artisan and Partisan” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the monthly speaker program. People can attend in person at the Olympia Center, Room A, at 222 Columbia St. NW or via Zoom. For details and login info, visit the OWAC website.

Local author celebrates Women’s History Month: Spend an evening with local author and historian Julie McDonald Zander from 7-9 p.m. Thursday at The Woman’s Club in the Abigail Stuart House, 1002 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Admission is $10.

Saturday, March 23

Game On! Plus Tour with the WET Science Center: What’s the most fun way to learn? By playing! Enjoy a variety of water-themed games from card games to carnival games from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the WET Science Center, 500 Adams St. NE, Olympia. Learn even more during a tour of LOTT’s wastewater treatment plant following a short presentation at 1 p.m. Saturday. Tour participants must be 10 or older and wear closed-toe, closed-heel shoes. Admission is free.

Easter EGG-Stravaganza Celebration: First United Methodist Church of Olympia is throwing a community Easter party from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church, 1225 Legion Way SE. They will have pictures with the Easter Bunny, egg hunts for different age groups, a bouncy house, games, fresh veggies and fruit snacks, and Voyager Expresso and Kona Ice food trucks will be on site.

Sunday, March 24

Community Purim Party and Taco Bar: Chabad of Olympia Jewish Discovery Center hosting this fun event at 4 p.m. Sunday at the center, 1335 Fern St. SW, Olympia. There will be a Megillah reading, Hamantashen, Taco Bar Purim Dinner, Lchaims, music, balloon twisting, kids entertainment, a Cut the Chocolate game, and a chance to win a Giant Hamantash Challah. Come in Costume. RSVP at www.JewishOlympia.com/Purim24

Would you like to have your event included in our weekly What’s Happening listing? Email the details to news@theolympian.com at least 10 days before the event. Please put What’s Happening in the subject line.