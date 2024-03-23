What’s happening this week around Thurston County

Sunday, March 24

Community Purim Party and Taco Bar: Chabad of Olympia Jewish Discovery Center hosting this fun event at 4 p.m. Sunday at the center, 1335 Fern St. SW, Olympia. There will be a Megillah reading, Hamantashen, Taco Bar Purim Dinner, Lchaims, music, balloon twisting, kids entertainment, a Cut the Chocolate game, and a chance to win a Giant Hamantash Challah. Come in Costume. RSVP at www.JewishOlympia.com/Purim24

Monday, March 25

“Music City” discussion in Olympia: When music thrives, so do cities – or so says Music Cities expert Shain Shapiro. Join a book talk and panel discussion with local music industry leaders and Shapiro from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia, to learn more. The City of Olympia is partnering with Shapiro to showcase his ideas for how the role of music influences cities, tourism, the nighttime economy, real estate and recovery. It is part of Shapiro’s U.S. tour to promote his debut book, “This Must Be The Place: How Music Can Make Your City Better.” Participants may come to the event with three questions in mind: What would a thriving music scene in Olympia look like to you? What are our community’s strengths and barriers? How can Olympia’s Creative District contribute? Seating is first-come, first-served. Register for the free event online.

Leonor R. Fuller Gallery Juror’s Invitational Exhibition: The art gallery at South Puget Sound Community College’s Minnaert Center for the Arts will host this art exhibition from March 25 to April 26, with an opening reception from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, March 29. Participating artists are Jane Degenhardt, Amy Fisher, JW Harrington, Bella Kim, Rebecca Madsen and David Moore.

Olympia Peace Choir concert: The choir’s Home Concert Common Threads will be at 8 p.m. Monday at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1925 Boulevard Road SE, Olympia. Admission is free and the program is family-friendly.

Tuesday, March 26

State Fish & Wildlife approves six days of coastal razor clam digs: The digs run from March 26-31 on ocean beaches. Not all beaches are open for every dig, so diggers are encouraged to make sure their intended destination is open before heading out. Optimal digging occurs between one and two hours before the listed time of low tide. The following digs will proceed as scheduled, after marine toxin results from the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) showed razor clams are safe to eat. Confirmed dates during morning (midnight to noon) low tides March 26-31: 7:54 a.m. Tuesday at Copalis; 8:26 a.m Wednesday at Long Beach and Mocrocks; 9:01 a.m. Thursday at Long Beach, Twin Harbors and Mocrocks; 9:39 a.m. Friday at Long Beach, Twin Harbors and Copalis; 10:23 a.m. Saturday at Long Beach, Twin Harbors and Copalis (digging extended until 1 p.m.); 11:16 a.m. Sunday at Long Beach, Twin Harbors and Mocrocks (digging extended until 1 p.m.). On all open beaches, the daily limit is 15 clams per person. Each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container, and all diggers must keep the first 15 clams they dig, regardless of size or condition, to prevent waste. All diggers 15 or older must have an applicable fishing license; licenses can be purchased from WDFW’s licensing website, and from hundreds of license vendors around the state.

Wednesday, March 27

Welcome to Medicare Zoom Presentation: This presentation at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday is an introduction to options for new Medicare beneficiaries. It covers Parts A and B, Medicare Advantage Plans, Part D Prescription Plans, Medicare Supplements and Programs available to limited income beneficiaries. To get a link to register, email thurstonmasonshiba.volunteers@southsoundseniors.org or call and leave a message at Senior Services SHIBA program at 360-586-6181 ext. 134. A registration link will be sent to you.

Thursday, March 28

Joint Base Lewis McChord hiring event: The Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary will co-host this JBLM hiring event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at American Lake Conference Center, 8085 Nco Beach Road on the base. The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve. More than 45 employers actively seeking the talents of America’s veterans will be on-site representing a range of industries, from construction to medical to administrative and logistics, with career opportunities from entry level to senior management. Veterans who attend also can use career counseling and resume assistance, network with fellow veterans and military personnel, and get support with their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance—all at no cost. To register for the event and access additional no-cost resources for veterans and their families, go to jobs.dav.org.

Saturday, March 30

Boldt Decision celebration: On Feb. 12, 1974, U.S. District Court Judge George Boldt rendered what some consider one of the most significant court decisions issued during the 20th century involving Native rights. To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Boldt Decision, the Washington State History Museum in Tacoma is coordinating a full day of special programming that explores the history of the ruling affirming Tribal fishing rights and sovereignty. Guests can also view the original, handwritten 1854 Treaty of Medicine Creek and the exhibition Usual and Accustomed Grounds: The Boldt Decision at 50. Other organizing groups include the Billy Frank Jr. National Wildlife Refuge, John C. Hughes, Dr. Laurie Arnold, the Nisqually Tribe, the Puyallup Tribe of Indians, the Squaxin Island Tribe, and the Steilacoom Tribe. The Washington State History Museum is at 1911 Pacific Ave, Tacoma. Registration is required and includes general admission to the museum. Admission is free for members, $14 for adults, $11 for students, seniors, and military. More information at https://www.washingtonhistory.org/event/boldt-decision/ Events at the history museum include:

10-11 a.m.: Intergenerational programming exploring traditional salmon stories and the role of fishing for Puget Sound tribes facilitated by the Billy Frank Jr. National Wildlife Refuge.

Noon to 1:30 p.m.: Luncheon and lecture featuring state historian John Hughes, which will provide an overview of the Boldt Decision itself and situate the role of Judge George H. Boldt within this broader historical context. Boxed lunches are available to purchase as part of the registration process.

2-3:30 p.m.: Panel conversation exploring the Boldt Decision and its legacies for tribal communities. Moderated by Dr. Laurie Arnold of Gonzaga University, this panel conversation will include representatives from the Nisqually Tribe, the Puyallup Tribe of Indians, the Squaxin Island Tribe, and the Steilacoom Tribe who will discuss the range of ways that Boldt impacted Tribal life, both positive and negative.

3:30 to 5 p.m.: Informal book signing will allow program participants to connect with panelists and purchase copies of relevant historical scholarship.

“The Boldt Decision at 50” commemorates the 1974 landmark ruling that recognized the fishing rights of Native American tribes will be on display at the Washington State History Museum, on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Tacoma, Washington.

Tumwater’s 27th annual Easter Egg Dash: Over 20,000 colorful eggs filled with candy, toys, and prize coupons will be nestled in the large grassy area behind the stadium at Tumwater High School, waiting to be discovered. Bring a basket or bag to carry home all your treasures. Hope City Church will host a Parent Relief Booth, offering coffee and donuts to parents. The Easter Bunny will be in attendance to pose for pictures. The event will run from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday. It is free for ages 11 and under. The Dash schedule is 11 a.m. for ages 4 and under; 11:20 a.m. for ages 5 to 7; 11:40 a.m. for ages 8 to 11. More details and volunteer opportunities online. For more information, contact Tumwater Parks & Recreation staff via email or call 360-754-4160.

‘80s Dance Party benefit for Strong Kids: Y staff and volunteers are working to raise $500,000 to increase access to life-changing Y programs. On March 30, they will host a Zumba ‘80s Dance Party from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Briggs YMCA, 1530 Yelm Highway SE, Olympia, in support of their fundraising efforts. Participants don’t have to be a Y member to dance. A $20 donation is encouraged, but no donation is required to participate.

Luminous Life at the WET Science Center: From bioluminescent algae to glowing mushrooms to Oregonian fireflies, the Pacific Northwest is full of luminous life. Make your very own luminary lantern for the Luminary Procession in April or work on other glowing crafts. Activities run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the center, 500 Adams St. NE, Olympia. Admission is free.

Would you like to have your event included in our weekly What’s Happening listing? Email the details to news@theolympian.com at least 10 days before the event. Please put What’s Happening in the subject line.