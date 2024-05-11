What’s happening this week around Thurston County

Sunday, May 12

Wooden Boat Fair: The Olympia Wooden Boat Association is hosting its 42nd annual Olympia Wooden Boat Fair at Percival Landing Park in downtown Olympia from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday. On display are many types of wooden boats including power, sail, row boats, dinghies, kayaks and canoes. There are be many local artisans featuring their handmade artwork, pottery, wooden décor, jewelry, clothing, homemade food products and nautical items. An International Food Alley is offering traditional burgers, seafood and international choices, along with desserts. There also will be live music. For more information, directions or boat and vendor applications, visit the web site. Admission is free.

Flutes in the Rotunda: This annual concert that takes place in the heart of the Legislative Building on the state Capitol Campus is planned for 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 12. Admission is free.

Mother’s Day 5K and 1-Mile Kids Run: All are invited to join the 10th Annual Mother’s Day 5K and free 1-Mile Kids Run on Sunday, May 12, at the Hands on Children’s Museum, 414 Jefferson St NE, Olympia. Participants can run, walk, or stroll along the course. Pets and strollers, friends, and family are welcome. Registration is open from 8 to 8:30 a.m.; the 5K is $30 to support Family Education and Support Services; the kids run is free. The kids run begins at 8:45 a.m. and the 5K follows at about 9:10 a.m. Find additional information at http://fscss.org/mothers-day-5k/.

Tuesday, May 14

Christian Women’s Connection “Happy Mother’s Day” luncheon: The luncheon will be at noon Tuesday in The Gallery next to Seventeen51 Restaurant & Bistro at Panorama, 1751 Circle Lane SE, Lacey. The lunch will be chicken pot pie, green salad, and carrot cake. The Chamber Choir from Timberline High School will perform. Ella “Cookie” Miller will share how she discovered love, forgiveness, and healing after suffering an abusive childhood in her presentation called “A Love That is Certain.” The cost is $20. All ladies are welcome. Call Sylvia for reservations at 360-791-4698 or 360-943-0627.

Wednesday, May 15

SPSCC hosts first Career & Transfer Fair: South Puget Sound Community College invites the community to its inaugural Career & Transfer Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday on the Olympia campus in Buildings 31 and 34. The fair is an opportunity for job seekers, students, and the community to explore a variety of career and transfer options. There will be more than 90 employers, universities, and resource tables to provide attendees with information and employment opportunities. Attendees can engage in workshops, win prizes through a drawing, enjoy complimentary snacks, and receive a free professional profile photo. Additionally, expert advisers will be available for on-the-spot resume reviews, providing feedback to help attendees stand out in their job search or academic pursuits. For more information about the Career & Transfer Fair, including a list of participating employers and universities, visit spscc.edu/career-transfer-fair.

ASHHO’s Cultural Community Center Resource Fair: Head to Hidden Creek Community Church for a transformative day of support and empowerment at a Cultural Community Center Resource Day offered in partnership with ASHHO. The resource fair will bring essential services to those who need them most. ASHHO will provide free hot cultural meals to those in need. The event runs 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, May 15, at the church, 1807 Ninth Ave SW, Olympia.

Thursday, May 16

Public invited to comment on CenturyLink classification petition: The state Utilities and Transportation Commission (UTC) is holding a virtual public comment hearing at 6 p.m. Thursday to discuss the competitive classification petition filed by CenturyLink companies. Join by Zoom (recommended) or by phone at 253-215-8782 with Meeting ID 885 2692 4207# and Passcode 232475#. You can also submit public comments by phone at 888-333-9882, by email to comments@utc.wa.gov, and by mail to P.O Box 47250, Olympia, WA 98504-7250. The CenturyLink companies, including Qwest Corporation and several CenturyTel entities, have filed a petition with the UTC seeking competitive classification pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington (RCW) 80.36.320 and the Washington Administrative Code (WAC) 480-121-061. This classification could affect telecommunications regulation and oversight. CenturyLink, part of Lumen Technologies, is the largest local telephone company in Washington, serving approximately 650,000 residential and business lines. The UTC regulates the rates and services of telecommunications companies.

Olympia World Affairs Council: The council will host its monthly speaker program in person and via Zoom at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Room A at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. Jeff Birkenstein, a professor at Saint Martin’s University in Lacey, will speak on “Food, the Short Story, & Fulbrighting.” For more details and login info, visit the OWAC website.

Welcome to Medicare Zoom Presentation: This presentation at 10 a.m. Thursday is an introduction to options for new Medicare beneficiaries. It covers Parts A and B, Medicare Advantage Plans, Part D Prescription Plans, Medicare Supplements, and programs available to limited-income beneficiaries. To get a link to register, email ThurstonMasonShiba.volunteers@southsoundseniors.org or call and leave a message at Senior Services SHIBA program at 360-586-6181 ext 134. A registration link will be sent to you.

In-person Medicare presentation at the Mason County Senior Activity Center: This 11 a.m. presentation in the center’s Pavillion, 190 Sentry Drive, Shelton, is an introduction to options for new Medicare beneficiaries. It covers Parts A and B, Medicare Advantage Plans, Part D Prescription Plans, Medicare Supplements, and programs available to limited-income beneficiaries. For more information or to set up an individual appointment, email thurstonmasonshiba.volunteers@southsoundseniors.org or leave a message at Senior Services SHIBA program at 360-586-6181 ext 134.

The Aunties -- Women of the Salish Sea, Episode 2: “The Aunties” is an invitation to come together to honor the women that shape, heal, and uphold Indigenous communities — the aunties — through an evening of contemporary storytelling, shared stories live from the stage alongside familial and archival photographs, and works of legacy. This second installment in the world premier “The Aunties: Women of The Salish Sea,” features stories by aunties from who call our local region home. The show is at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Tickets are $10 to $47.

Friday, May 17

40th reunion of the first-ever Olympic marathon trials: Women who participated in the first Olympic marathon trials, which were held in Olympia, will return to the city for a weekend celebration of each other and the wins that women in sports have achieved over the last 40 years. Public events include a Friday evening banquet at the Indian Summer Country Club off Yelm Highway; a Saturday morning Shakeout Run from Heritage Park to Marathon Park, followed by panel discussions with athletes in the Olympia Ballroom on Legion Way; a Saturday afternoon Capital City Marathon Running Expo at Sylvester Park, where reunion attendees will meet and greet Capital City Marathon participants and the general public; a Saturday afternoon kids run; and a Saturday evening informal program for reunion attendees and dignitaries at Marathon Park, the site of the 1984 Women’s Olympic Marathon Finish Line. For more information, see the event’s Facebook page.

Saturday, May 18

Lacey Spring Fun Fair: The Lacey Spring Fun Fair is celebrating 36 years of free activities, entertainment, and more for families. The fair will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Saint Martin’s University, 5300 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. There will be wild rides, live performances, vendors, and food concessions. Admission is free.

Billy Gardell does standup at Lucky Eagle: Billy Gardell, the star of TV series “Bob Hearts Abishola” and “Mike and Molly” will do his comedy show at 8 p.m. Saturday at Lucky Eagle Casino, 12888 188th Ave. SW. Tickets are $50 to $80. Must be 21 and older to attend.

Take Flight fun at WET Science Center: It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s a kite! Join the WET Science Center to build all sorts of things that take flight. Construct a variety of paper planes to see which flies best and assemble your own “frustrationless flyer” kite to fly outside. All ages are welcome to join the fun from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the center, 500 Adams St. NE, Olympia. Admission is free.

Olympia Peace Choir season finale: The Olympia Peace Choir will perform its last choral concert of the season at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Olympia Farmers’ Market, 700 Capitol Way N. The concert is family friendly and free. Donations of any size will be gratefully received.

Sunday, May 19

Low-cost vaccination clinic in Rochester: North Beach PAWS’ first low-cost pet vaccination clinic of 2024 is scheduled for 1-4 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at The Feed Bin, 7505 183rd Ave. SW, Unit A, Rochester. Vaccinations and microchips are $20 each. The core vaccines include rabies, DAPP, and Bordetella for dogs, and rabies, FVRCP, and flea treatment for cats. North Beach PAWS is a private, all-volunteer, no-kill animal shelter based in Hoquiam. The owner of Rochester’s Scatter Creek Animal Clinic, Dr. Erin Ruminski, will assist at the clinic.

SOGO Spring Concert: The Student Orchestras of Greater Olympia’s spring concert will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. It will feature several soloists. Sky Lin, cello, will perform Élégie by Fauré, and the Concerto for Trombones by Leyden shows off the entire trombone section. Music Director Cameron May leads the Conservatory Orchestra, rounding out the season with music from Tower of Power and John Williams. The 18-member SOGO Brass Choir opens the concert with various traditional and not-so-traditional works for brass conducted by Greg Allison. The audience will also enjoy the Academy and Debut Orchestras performing familiar works from orchestral literature. Tickets are $8-$23.

Colvin Ranch open house and farm tour: Colvin Ranch is hosting an open house at their historic ranch in Tenino, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. The ranch is home to some of the last remaining native prairies in Southwest Washington, and you’ll get to see how they use conservation grazing practices to protect the native plants and animals that live alongside their livestock. Free activities include ranch tours, a prairie walk with native plant experts, kids activities, and live music from Oly Mountain Boys. The ranch is located at 16816 Old Highway 99 SE in Tenino. For more information, see: https://shop.colvinranch.com/blog/open-house-may-19

