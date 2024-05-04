What’s happening this week around Thurston County

Sunday, May 5

Thurston-Lewis-Mason Labor’s South Sound Labor School Working People’s Picnic: May Day falls on a Wednesday, which makes celebrating International Workers Day difficult for families with work or school obligations during the week. The South Sound Labor School, a committee of the Thurston-Lewis-Mason Central Labor Council, doesn’t want working families to miss the opportunity to commemorate this important holiday so they are putting on a free Working Families Picnic from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at the Thurston County Fairgrounds, 3054 Carpenter Road SE, Lacey. All working people in our region (and their children) are invited to enjoy food and drink, “bouncy houses,” a petting zoo, and more at this family-friendly event sponsored by TLM Labor in partnership with AFSCME Local 3758, WFSE Local 443, and UFCW Local 367. Picnic-goers do not have to be union members to attend. Everyone is welcome. For more information, visit the Labor Council’s website or contact Thurston-Lewis-Mason Central Labor Council Treasurer Rachelle Martin at treasurer@tlmlabor.org or 360-261-2090.

West Central Park Spring Fling: All are invited to the Spring Fling from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, May 5, in the play shed and multipurpose room at Garfield Elementary School, 325 Plymouth St NW, Olympia. Enjoy music by The Jacked Lords as well as kids activities, treats, and a chance to gather to share ideas about what you would like to see happening at the nonprofit park during its second decade.

Monday, May 6

The Friendly Flower Garden Club: The club will meet at 9:30 a.m. for social time, followed by a meeting, BYO lunch and annual plant sale featuring plants from members’ gardens. Learn about interesting plants ready to be planted, with horticulture names and planting information. The club meets at Mountain Greens Mobile Home Park Club House, 5280 55th Lane SE, Lacey, off Yelm Highway between College Street and Ruddell Road. Admission is free and visitors are welcome. Plant sale will accept cash or check. For more information, contact Joan Mikow at 360-438-0232.

Tuesday, May 7

The inaugural Olympia Reads!! event: Book lovers across Olympia, prepare yourselves for a treat. The Olympia School District has organized the inaugural year of Olympia Reads!! The mission of the event is to excite readers of all ages by connecting them with published authors and illustrators. The school district is partnering with Timberland Regional Library and the Olympia Education Foundation. The featured author is Christine Day, a member of the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe. Day’s debut novel “I Can Make This Promise” was recognized as a National Public Radio (NPR) Best Book of the Year and received accolades such as the Charlotte Huck Award Honor and the American Indian Youth Literature Award. Her subsequent novel, “The Sea in Winter” earned widespread acclaim, including a place on the Top 10 Indie Kids’ Next List and recognition as a finalist for the Pacific Northwest Book Award. There will be a community gathering at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Capital High School Performing Arts Center, 2707 Conger Ave., Olympia. A reception featuring desserts from the Olympia High School Culinary Arts class will be followed by a 6:30 p.m. presentation by Day. At 7:30 p.m. there will be a book signing where attendees will have an opportunity to meet the author in person. Browsers Bookshop will be on site with copies of Day’s books available for purchase. Attendees are also welcome to bring their own copies.

Wednesday, May 8

Welcome to Medicare In Person Presentation: This 11 a.m. presentation at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia NW, Olympia, is an introduction to options for new Medicare beneficiaries. It covers Parts A and B, Medicare Advantage Plans, Part D Prescription Plans, Medicare Supplements, and programs available to limited-income beneficiaries. For more information, email thurstonmasonshiba.volunteers@southsoundseniors.org or call and leave a message at Senior Services SHIBA program at 360-586-6181 ext 134.

Mother’s Day story telling: This presentation of stories told to honor Mother’s Day, told by three tellers from the Asian American Storytellers in Action, is sponsored by the South Sound Story Guild. It will take place from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday in person at the Harbor House, 217 Thurston Ave. NW, or available on Zoom. Go to the South Sound Story Guild website for the Zoom link. A Story Swap follows when the audience members have a chance to tell a personal story or a folk tale.

Thursday, May 9

Medicare Related Cost Savings Programs information session: This Zoom presentation at 1 p.m. Thursday will cover Medicare Basics, the Medicare Savings Program, the Extra Help Program, and wellness and preventative benefits available through Medicare coverage. To register, email thurstonmasonshiba.volunteers@southsoundseniors.org or call and leave a message at Senior Services SHIBA program at 360-586-6181 ext 134. A registration link will be sent to you.

Friday, May 11

LWVTC Education Fund Annual Benefit Luncheon and Silent Auction: The League of Women Voters of Thurston County will gather at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at Indian Summer Golf & Country Club, 5900 Troon Lane SE, Olympia. Tickets are $65 and advance registration is required with full payment. The guest speaker will be Mary Yu, Washington State Supreme Court Justice.

A Day in the Life of Mama Birds: Mother birds work hard to raise their babies from eggs in the nest to fledglings taking flight. Follow the growth of a bird family through different activities, including nest building, bird feeding, and bird watching! (No live birds will be attending.) All ages are welcome to join the activities at the WET Science Center, 500 Adams St. NE, Olympia, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.

Radio Station 95.3 FM KGY offers tours of historic building: KGY Media Group is hosting multiple station studio tours and history talks on select Saturdays this spring. If you’ve ever wondered what goes on behind-the-scenes at a local radio station or want to look around KGY’s unique waterfront studio building, here’s an opportunity. The second of the three tours is scheduled for Saturday, May 11. Doors will open at 11 a.m. and the free History Talk program and tour will begin at 11:30 am. Light refreshments will be provided. KGY’s Morning DJ, Kevin Huffer, and General Manager Nick Kerry will host each event. Guests may continue to explore KGY’s building at their leisure until 1 p.m. The tour includes areas accessible by stairs only, please contact Nick Kerry to inquire about accessibility. For more information, go to www.KGYfm.com. An additional tour will be held June 8. The station is at 1700 Marine Drive NE, Olympia.

Concern For Animals’ Spring Plant & Gift Sale: Concern for Animals’ mission is to assist members of our communities struggling to care for their pets by providing food, resources, education, and access to veterinary and pet welfare services. Concern for Animals is a non-profit 501(c)(3) located in the heart of Olympia that provides life-saving services for pets in need throughout Thurston, Mason, Lewis, and Grays Harbor counties. Its Spring Plant & Gift Sale will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at the CFA office, 1414 State Ave NE, Olympia. All the plants available at the sale have been grown and cared for by board members, volunteers, and CFA supporters. A few guest vendors, including Sunshine Scoop Ice Cream, Ember Goods Coffee, and several artists from Gallery Boom will join. Moore-Art Photography will also be there for pet portraits. All vendors have committed to donating a percentage of their sales back to CFA. This event is pet- and family-friendly.

Olympia Peace Choir’s annual Community Concert at St. John’s: At 7 p.m. Saturday, May 11, the Olympia Peace Choir will perform its Annual Community Concert at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 114 20th Ave. SE, Olympia. It will join with the Olympia Peace Singers and the Treble Voices For Peace in singing songs of peace and justice throughout the world. Admission is free and family friendly. Donations of any size are appreciated.

Mother’s Day Train Ride on the Chehalis-Centralia Scenic Railroad: Enjoy a fun and relaxing day for Moms, Grandmas, and the whole family. Ride the rails and be catered to by the crew as you take a train ride into the Chehalis River Valley. There is an 11 am Mother’s Day Brunch and Ride, a 2 p.m. Mother’s Day Ride or a 5 p.m. Mother’s Day Tea and Ride. The ride is a 2-hour excursion with indoor and outdoor seating. Walk ups are welcome for the ride only.. Make reservations now to join these Saturday excursions at SteamTrainRide.com. All trains depart the Depot at 1101 SW Sylvenus St., Chehalis, across from the Veterans Memorial Museum. Take Exit 77 off I-5.

Wooden Boat Fair: The Olympia Wooden Boat Association will host its 42nd annual Olympia Wooden Boat Fair Saturday and Sunday, May 11-12. The Fair, a traditional community and family event, will be held at Percival Landing Park in downtown Olympia from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday. On display will be many types of wooden boats including power, sail, row boats, dinghies, kayaks and canoes. There will be many local artisans featuring their handmade artwork, pottery, wooden décor, jewelry, clothing, homemade food products and many nautical items. An International Food Alley will offer traditional burgers, seafood and international choices, along with desserts. There will be a children’s boat-building booth on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. or while supplies last. There also will be live music. For more information, directions or boat and vendor applications, visit the web site. Admission is free.

Sunday, May 12

Flutes in the Rotunda: This annual concert that takes place in the heart of the Legislative Building on the state Capitol Campus is planned for 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 12. Admission is free.

