Happening today: SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket for resupply mission to ISS

You might spot a rocket rising from the horizon during your afternoon drive in Central Florida on Thursday.

SpaceX plans to launch its Falcon 9 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 4:55 p.m.

The rocket will send a Dragon spacecraft on a mission to deliver more supplies to the International Space Station.

The payload will include over 6,000 pounds of food, supplies, and research equipment.

Targeting Thursday, March 21 at 4:55 p.m. ET for Falcon 9’s launch of Dragon’s 30th commercial resupply mission to the @Space_Station → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK pic.twitter.com/axjSWlrUmu — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 20, 2024

