Happening today: Kissimmee police to give update on investigation into Madeline Soto’s death

Nearly a month after the initial disappearance of Madeline Soto, the Kissimmee Police Department plans to go over the timeline of her disappearance leading up to her death Thursday.

Kissimmee police are planning to hold a news conference at 2 p.m.

The 13-year-old’s body was discovered in a wooded area in St. Cloud last month, and still no one has been charged with her murder.

The prime suspect in the case, Stephan Sterns, was the last person to see her alive and has been locked up inside an Osceola County jail.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Friday evening that Madeline Soto’s body has been found. Investigators said Osceola County deputies found the missing 13-year-old girl’s body at about 4:30 p.m. in a wooded area along Hickory Tree Road.

Detectives believe Stephan Sterns killed 13-year-old Madeline Soto on Monday morning at a Kissimmee apartment complex.

Sources say that Maddie’s body was found in rural St. Cloud near Hickory Tree Road.

Police and deputies canvassed the area of Osceola County for 13-year-old Madeline Soto.

The Kissimmee Police Department will handle the search for Madeline Soto, said Chief Betty Holland.

The sheriff said the efforts will now shift to recovering her body.

Sheriff John Mina said he is confident that she is dead, and recovery efforts will continue.

Members of the community will gather to pray for 13-year-old Madeline Soto.

Deputies in Orange County said 13-year-old Madeline Soto has been missing since Monday morning. And now, her mother’s boyfriend is in jail on charges of sexual battery and possession of child sex abuse material. Stephan Sterns was supposed to go before an Orange County judge Thursday morning but refused to be in court.

More than 50 members of the Orange County Emergency Response Team looked for the 13-year-old in various areas as our detectives continued their investigation.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Friday confirmed that the body of Madeline Soto, 13, has been located.

He has been charged with 60 counts of child sex crimes after evidence was found on his cell phone during an investigation of the family of Madeline, police said.

Madeline was reported missing by her mother in late February after she never made it to Hunter’s Creek Middle School.

Channel 9 will have a crew at the news conference and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

