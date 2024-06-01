Happening Saturday: Food giveaway in Mount Dora

Residents in the Mount Dora area can pick up food items at no cost Saturday morning.

Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will hold a food giveaway.

Organizers said the distribution event will be hosted in conjunction with Bethel Independent Free Methodist Church.

The June 1 event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church, located at:

303 East Jackson Avenue, Mt. Dora, Florida 32757

See the map below for event location:

The event is drive-thru style so attendees should arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

Farm Share said it helps to fight hunger “by working hand-in-hand with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to aesthetic imperfections.”

Farm Share also distributes food to communities throughout Florida, free of charge, through soup kitchens, food pantries, homeless shelters, churches, and senior centers.

To find a food pantry near you, click here.

