'It’s happening quickly': Griswold water, sewer project to start after $8 million from CT

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz joined local officials Friday to highlight the $8,707,755 recently awarded to the Town of Griswold through the Community Investment Fund.

The money will be used for a municipal water infrastructure project that will support more than 325 acres of commercial land along Route 164 and facilitate the Heritage River Village development, which will consist of affordable and age-restricted housing, new public facilities plus a YMCA and child development center.

“We chose this project because it covers a number of our administration's priorities,” Bysiewicz said Friday. “As I mentioned, affordable and workforce housing, childcare and, also, economic development.”

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz discusses the funding for the municipal water infrastructure project along Route 164 in Griswold.

Bysiewicz said the state has identified eastern Connecticut as a childcare desert.

“We cannot have growth in employment without having more early childhood education spots,” she said.

When will construction begin for the water project

Griswold First Selectman Tina Falck said the new sewer system will be installed in early spring. At the same time, installation of the water line and water tower will go out to bid.

Bids for the water line and tower are expected to be awarded in late April, with construction slated to begin in June or July. Falck hopes construction will be completed by late fall.

“This is happening. It’s happening quickly,” Falck said. “We’re working very hard on it.”

The water infrastructure project is located at the intersection of Interstate 395 in Griswold.

Where the water infrastructure project is going

The project is located at the intersection of Route 164 with Interstate 395.

“This is going to be a real economic driver not just for Griswold, but the whole area,” Bysiewicz said.

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Griswold water infrastructure project moves forward: What to know