Happening now: Deputies block Orange County street for crime scene investigation

Orange County sheriff’s detectives are conducting an investigation in an Orlando neighborhood.

Deputies responded to the area of 35th Street and Woods Avenue shortly after midnight.

Channel 9 has a crew near the crime scene.

We spotted several CSI detectives and evidence markers along Woods Avenue, which appeared to be blocked off between 34th and 35th Street.

WFTV has reached to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for details as to what happened and whether anyone was hurt.

Crime scene investigation on Woods Street in Orange County

