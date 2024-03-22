What’s happening with housing costs in Miami and Broward? Look at the changing numbers
Housing costs in Miami-Dade and Broward counties are rising. Prices for single-family homes and condos are now at an all-time high.
Here’s a breakdown of costs and sales in South Florida:
What is the median sales price of a single-family home?
Miami-Dade County: $650,000
Broward County: $625,000
What is the median sales price of a condo?
Miami-Dade: $420,000
Broward: $290,000
How much did prices increase?
Miami-Dade: 17% houses, 7% condos
Broward: 12% houses, 7% condos
What is the sales breakdown by price of home?
Houses more than $500,000: Signed contracts grew year-over-year in February by 13% to 741 deals.
Houses less than $500,000: Signed contracts fell year-over-year in February by 38% to 223 deals.
What were total home sales in February?
Miami-Dade: 1,705 sales, up from 1,692 sales a year ago.
Broward: 1,817, down from 1,839 a year ago.
What is the housing inventory in South Florida?
Miami-Dade: 4.4 months of houses, 7.8 months of condos
Broward: 3.8 months of houses, 6.8 months of houses.
Note: A balanced market consists of six to nine months of inventory, with anything below benefiting sellers and anything above benefiting buyers.