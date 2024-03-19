What’s happening at the former Saint Clair 10 Ciné theater in Fairview Heights? What to know

Since the former Saint Clair 10 Ciné theater closed four years ago, things have been quiet at 50 Ludwig Drive in Fairview Heights.

Until recently, when renovation work started for one of two new Faith Church campuses that will join six existing campuses in Missouri and Florida.

Folks passing by may have noticed (it’s hard to miss, after all) the chain-link barricade and multiple trucks and construction vehicles at the former movie theater.

A quick stop at the site didn’t reveal much, but the sound of a jackhammer could be heard coming from inside the building.

I’ve not yet received a reply to messages sent to Faith Church, but I do have some info about the project.

Faith Church bought the former movie theater from the Marcus Corporation in January 2022, according to St. Clair County property tax records. (The Marcus Corporation bought the theater from St. Clair Ciné LLC in December 2016.)

In 2023, Faith Church launched its “Open Door in ‘24” campaign, which was designed to “cover the cost of the remaining renovations needed for the Lake Worth [Florida] Campus and the extensive construction of our Fairview Heights Campus,” according to the church’s website.

The website includes a brochure for its fundraising campaign, which contains a floor plan for the former movie theater.

Redevelopment of the former movie theater is an “ambitious project [that] represents an investment of $6 million,” according to the campaign brochure. Construction will include around 32,800 square feet of renovated space.

The project’s floor plan includes:

Two existing theaters (1,816 square feet and 1,091 square feet);

A 6,232-square-foot auditorium;

Children’s Ministry (2,612 square feet);

A sizable lobby;

Multiple preschool rooms;

Plus, offices, restrooms, storage and other small facilities.

A video on the website shows some of the early progress at the Fairview Heights campus.

In a Feb. 15 memo to the Fairview Heights City Council from Land Use & Development Director Dallas Alley, the project was included on a list of commercial plan reviews in the pre-permitting phase and marked “Permit issued.”

The permit was for an interior remodel and building addition, according to the memo.

A call to Alley to request additional info was not immediately returned.

New information will be reported as it becomes available.

About Faith Church

Faith Church was established by co-founders and pastors David and Nicole Crank in 2004.

Starting with 180 members, the church now has more than 18,000 active members among six campuses in Missouri and Florida, an online campus and virtual reality access, according to the website.

Faith Church services are broadcast via the online campus and social media through Facebook, YouTube, Apple TV and Roku.

For more information about Faith Church, visit faithchurch.com.