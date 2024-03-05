What is happening with DNA testing in Brian Walshe murder case

DEDHAM − Accused Cohasset murderer Brian Walshe's new in the defense of killing his wife, Ana Walshe made his first court appearance to discuss DNA testing in the case.

Larry Tipton was appointed by Dedham Superior Court in December to defend Walshe in after Walshe's previous attorney, Tracy Miner, withdrew due to his inability to pay.

Until recently, Tipton had been occupied in the defense of Emanuel Lopes, the Brockton man convicted on Feb. 16 of shooting and killing Weymouth police Sgt. Michael Chesna and Weymouth resident Vera Adams. Lopes is scheduled to be sentenced on March 16.

Assistant Norfolk District Attorney Greg Connor listens to questions from Brian Walshe's new lawyer Larry Tipton in Dedham Superior Court on Monday, March. 4, 2024

During Monday's brief status hearing in Dedham, Norfolk County Assistant District Attorney Greg Connor, who also prosecuted the Lopes case, updated Judge Beverly Cannone on the status of DNA testing at the Bode crime labs in Virginia.

Because one of the DNA samples is too small for both the prosecution and defense to conduct independent testing, a phenomenon known as exhaustive or destructive testing, both sides have to agree on protocols on how that testing will be conducted, said Norfolk County District Attorney's Office spokesperson David Traub.

The next hearing is scheduled for May 1. In the meantime, the new defense counsel will read through the case and come to a decision on how to process the DNA evidence from the Bode lab, Traub said.

Attorneys Larry Tipton and Greg Connor discuss the Brian Walshe murder case. Tipton represents Walshe, and Connor is prosecuting the case for the Norfolk County District Attorney. Both appeared in Dedham Superior Court on Monday, March. 4, 2024 for a hearing.

Prosecutors say Ana Walshe was last seen on the morning of Jan. 1. Walshe's charges include murder, misleading a police investigation/obstruction of justice and improper conveyance, or transport, of a human body.

On Feb. 20, Walshe was sentenced to 37 months in prison on art fraud charges. He was also ordered to pay $475,000 in restitution to three different victims who purchased fake artworks. His lawyer in that case filed an appeal to the ruling in federal court Monday.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: DNA evidence in case of Ana Walshe's death is focus of court hearing