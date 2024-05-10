What’s happening around New Mexico May 10-16

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from May 10-16.

Albuquerque

New Mexico

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 Registration open for Albuquerque Little Theatre summer camps – Albuquerque Little Theatre Education and Youth Program offers classes, workshops, and summer camps that cater to students of all ages. Kids can register for Disney’s Descendants musical camp, the play actors mini camp, the Play Builders summer camp, and more.

🔶 Eisenhower Pool to open sooner than expected for summer 2024 – Last week, the city delayed the pool’s opening to May 18 as crews needed to replace the pool’s circulation motor. The pool will now be open for use on Saturday, May 11.

🔶 Albuquerque BioPark upgrades habitats for primates – The BioPark says they have upgraded the enclosures of their chimpanzees, orangutans, and gorillas as part of a recent enrichment project. The habitats feature new structures for swinging, climbing, and lounging.

🔶 Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office plans DWI checkpoints in May – Deputies will be looking for people driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. Community members are asked to report drivers they believe are impaired by calling 911.

🔶 Albuquerque police cracking down on crime at city bus stops – The Albuquerque Police Department’s Proactive Response Teams saturated all of the stops along Route 66 a few weeks ago. They’ll address public intoxication and other quality of life violations, clearing warrants and showing their presence in these hotspots to deter crime.

🔶 ABQ BioPark selling tickets for ‘Twilight Tours’ & ‘Night Walks’ – Tickets for the first Twilight Tours and Night Walk are now available to purchase. The Twilight Tours will allow guests to experience the sights and sounds of the zoo after hours all while led by a personal guide. Night Walks will let guests explore the botanic garden under moonlight as a guide takes them to search for night-blooming plants and nocturnal animals.

🔶 New Mexico State Fair holding auditions to sing the National Anthem – The live auditions will be at the Boxcar Stage from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the EXPO New Mexico on August 6. To audition live, you must sign up by August 5.

🔶 ABQ BioPark invites families to celebrate Mother’s Day at the zoo – On May 12, starting at 9 a.m., the zoo will feature live music all around the park as well as free face painting and specialty menus. Tickets are available online.

🔶 Registration open for Bernalillo County summer camps – The summer camps run from June 10 to July 26, and registration is now open at this link. The seven-week program costs $290. The summer programs run from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

🔶 Constructive Conversations series with Albuquerque city leaders – The city is holding the series to help bridge the gap between what the community wants and what the city can do. The constructive conversation series runs through the month of May and will reach all over the city. The events are free to attend, but guests must RSVP in advance, by clicking here.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 Rio Grande Theatre offering 2024 Summer Camp – Registration is now open for the inaugural year of the Rio Grande Theatre Camp. Theater and tech classes will be offered. The last day to register is May 24 at 4:00 p.m.

🔶 Meow Wolf announces sixth location, California debut – According to Meow Wolf, the Los Angeles location will have “a decidedly Angelino twist” that will “blur the lines between reality and fantasy.” This announcement comes just two and a half weeks after Meow Wolf laid out plans to cut expenses by 10% and lay off 165 employees. In the email to employees, CEO Jose Tolosa told employees that the company overestimated staffing with the model that it launched in 2021.

🔶 White-nose syndrome suspected in Lincoln National Forest cave – White-nose syndrome has likely killed millions of bats across North America since 2006, officials said. It’s currently found in 40 states, but poses no known risk to humans, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

🔶 PHOTOS: 1930s Catholic school for sale in Ranchos de Taos – In the early 1900s, the land was donated by Jesus and Feloniz Martinez so that a Catholic school could be built on the plot. The 3.08-acre property features various buildings totaling approximately 14,400 square feet.

🔶 Española shelter dog competing in national makeover contest – Giuseppe, who now goes by Joey, was rescued last year in Rio Arriba County. Española Humane said he had 5 pounds of matted fur when he arrived. Joey’s now one of ten shelter dogs competing in the national Dirty Dogs Contest. His makeover story was chosen out of more than 400 submissions.

🔶 CDC: E.coli outbreak linked to walnuts sold in New Mexico, 18 other states – Seven people have been hospitalized and two have developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a dangerous kidney disease, the CDC said. There have been no deaths reported. Almost all of the people infected purchased walnuts in bulk that were originally supplied by Gibson Farms, Inc., which has since recalled the products.

🔶 NMDOT: Rio del Oso Bridge reopens – NMDOT closed the bridge on Wednesday after an inspector found damage that compromised the integrity of the bridge, and they believe it was caused by a contractor during repairs.

🔶 New Mexico legislature taking applications for internships – Applications are now open for undergraduate students and those who have recently graduated from college. Interns help with day-to-day staff work and are paid $17 per hour.

🔶 BLM looking for comment on oil and gas leases in New Mexico – In 2021, BLM approved leases for about 6,000 acres of land in New Mexico. Then, Citizens Caring for the Future sued BLM over the plan. Now, as that lawsuit remains pending, the federal government is asking the public to comment on a new analysis of the leases. The deadline for commenting is May 21, 2024.

🔶 New Mexico laws going into effect in spring – Lawmakers recently approved a wide range of bills, from gun-related regulations to adjusted requirements students must meet to graduate high school. Many of those new laws go into effect on May 15.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.