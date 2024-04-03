What Happened Yesterday? Here’s why severe storms weren’t as impactful

The Miami Valley needed a break from severe weather, and we caught that break Tuesday, according to Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney.

The forecast for strong tornadoes didn’t pan out as expected, but we still experienced severe weather.

Many Miami Valley residents found themselves under severe thunderstorm warnings for damaging straight-line winds, but no tornadoes. Why?

Thunderstorms moved through the region early Tuesday morning into the afternoon. Chaney said these systems zapped a lot of the energy out of the atmosphere.

Ultimately, the atmosphere didn’t have enough time to recover to support tornadoes, and for that, we are very lucky.

Chaney said the typical risk for tornadoes in the Dayton area in early April is around .2%.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, the forecast on April 2 had a 15% chance that a tornado would strike within 25 miles of Dayton. That equates to a risk 75 times greater than normal.

Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney said these statistics prove just how lucky our region got.

