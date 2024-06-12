What happened at Waupun: A timeline of prisoner deaths, investigations, lawsuits and resignations

On March 30, 2023, Waupun Mayor Rohn W. Bishop told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that Waupun Correctional Institution was under lockdown.

Since then, prisoners, their families, advocates and public officials have been forced to reckon with difficult conditions at the aging prison that has long been understaffed and overcrowded.

The situation at Waupun has led to a larger debate about causes of, and potential solutions for, deeply rooted problems within Wisconsin's prison system.

The state has one of the highest incarceration rates in the nation and has the third highest Black-white imprisonment disparity in the country.

Over the past year, four prisoners have died at Waupun, prison workers have been criminally charged, officials have resigned and a series of investigations have been launched at the local, state and federal levels.

Here’s a timeline of key events:

March 29, 2023: Waupun Correctional Institution enters lockdown

The Department of Corrections transitions Waupun Correctional Institution to what it calls “modified movement.”

The phase restricts movement throughout the prison, resulting in prisoners locked in their cells typically 24 hours a day, are not permitted visitors, and are banned from gathering in communal spaces, like recreation time, educational opportunities, and religious services.

The department says some of the prison’s population were “breaking rules that are in place to assure everyone’s safety.”

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle cite ongoing staffing shortages at Waupun and across the prison system as the reason for many problems inside the facilities that can result in a lockdown. Waupun is particularly understaffed.

Spring 2023: Prisoners tell reporters about poor conditions inside facilities

Prisoners began to tell reporters of the conditions inside the prison, from plumbing problems to a lack of air conditioning and poor food options.

Prisoners say they are only allowed one shower a week and are sharing cells. Others report they can not visit the law library, which is closed for a short period of time.

The Waupun Correctional Institution is shown Monday, April 22, 2024 in Waupun, Wisconsin. It is a maximum security prison for men and is on the National Register of Historic Places. The first permanent building was completed in 1854, and is still in use today as the South Cell Hall. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

June 29, 2023: Dean Hoffmann dies at Waupun prison

Dean Hoffmann, 60, dies by suicide in solitary confinement.

Hoffmann has a long-documented history of bipolar disorder and suicidal thoughts.

It is later learned through records that in the two and a half months leading to his suicide prison staff failed to provide his bipolar and antidepressant medications as prescribed more than three-quarters of the time.

(Center) Deborah Hoffmann holds a photo of Dean Hoffmann as her children (left) Megan Kolb and (right) Barry Hoffmann hold urns on Saturday September 9, 2023 in Cedarburg, Wis.

October 2, 2023: Tyshun Lemons dies of a drug overdose

Tyshun Lemons, 30, dies of an accidental overdose of acetyl fentanyl and fentanyl while in general population.

Lemons' family members say they have concerns about the medical examiner's ruling and how the drugs found their way into the maximum-security prison. Lemons’ brother, Levi Lord, says his brother also had mental health conditions.

Tyshun Lemons

October 26, 2023: Waupun prisoners file class action lawsuit

Lonnie Story, a Florida-based attorney licensed in Wisconsin, files a class action lawsuit on behalf of nearly a dozen prisoners at Waupun.

The suit alleges prison officials have not adequately provided proper health care to prisoners amid the ongoing lockdown, including a waiting list for dental services stretching out 18 months.

Story also ends up representing three families of prisoners who died in custody.

October 30, 2023: Cameron Williams dies of a rare stroke

Cameron Williams, 24, dies of a rare stroke in solitary confinement. Prisoners who were in the same unit at Williams tell the Journal Sentinel that in the days leading up to his death he begged for help from staff and was ignored as his health quickly deteriorated.

Court records later reveal that medical passes and hourly rounds were skipped or barely meeting procedural requirements, no reports were ever written up, and no medical assistance was provided.

Cameron Williams, 24, died inside his cell at Waupun Correctional Institution in October. Prisoners allege he was sick days prior and prison staff failed to properly care for Williams.

Gov. Tony Evers tells reporters he hasn't recently visited the state prisons that have been the site of at least three deaths in four months. He says he is in "constant contact" with prison staff and Department of Corrections Secretary Kevin Carr visits Waupun daily.

November 14, 2023: Gov. Tony Evers, DOC Secretary Kevin Carr announce plans to loosen prison restrictions

Evers and Carr announce plans to loosen the restrictions at Waupun, as well as Green Bay Correctional Institution.

The plans include opening access to more services in the prisons, reducing the prisoner population at Waupun, updating solitary confinement policies, and continuing to recruit more staff with the enticement of higher pay.

Soon, prisoners are allowed to attend recreation, classes and religious services again, but many advocates say too many restrictions on movement remain.

Gov. Tony Evers, center, and Corrections Secretary Kevin Carr speak with resident Richard Gray at an NBA and Bucks event in 2019 at the Racine Correctional Institution in Sturtevant.

February 7, 2024: Hoffmann family files civil rights lawsuit against DOC

The family of Dean Hoffmann files a lawsuit against the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, alleging Hoffmann’s civil rights were violated in the months leading up to his death. Hoffmann's daughter, Megan Kolb, says it is "time to hold somebody accountable."

February 22, 2024: Donald Maier dies of probable dehydration and malnutrition at Waupun

Donald Maier, 62, died of probable dehydration and malnutrition in solitary confinement. The death comes after prison staff began intermittently shutting off the water to prevent him from flooding his cell, court records show.

The manner of his death is later ruled a homicide.

The Waupun Correctional Institution is shown Monday, April 22, 2024 in Waupun, Wisconsin. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

March 1, 2024: DOC Secretary announces his departure

Wisconsin Department of Corrections Secretary Kevin Carr announces he is leaving his position as the agency's leader.

“The past five years have been quite memorable, and I could not be prouder to have worked with some of the finest public servants in the country who are doing amazing work every day under very difficult conditions,” Carr says in a statement.

Carr was among the first secretaries Evers named to his cabinet.

Former Secretary of Corrections Kevin Carr appears before the Milwaukee Plan Commission in 2022.

March 7, 2024: Federal authorities begin investigation into smuggling allegations at Waupun

The U.S. Department of Justice launches an investigation into an alleged conspiracy within Waupun Correctional Institution to bring in cell phones, illegal drugs and other contraband.

The investigation comes at the request of DOC after a sweep of housing units turned up contraband.

Britt Cudaback, a spokeswoman for Evers, says the initial DOC probe "revealed allegations of potential employee involvement in those illegal activities, including information suggesting financial crimes may have occurred."

The Waupun Correctional Institution is shown April 22, 2024 in Waupun, Wisconsin. It is a maximum security prison for men and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

April 18, 2024: DOC says prisoner workers have resigned or been fired as a result of federal probe

The DOC tells the Journal Sentinel five employees have resigned or were fired since the U.S. Department of Justice began its investigation into the smuggling allegations. Another six employees remain on administrative leave.

May 10, 2024: Cameron Williams' family files lawsuit

The mother of Cameron Williams files a federal civil rights lawsuit against the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Raven Anderson believes her son suffered cruel and unusual punishment as his physical and mental health quickly deteriorated.

“He did have a mental illness and I don’t think that they took the time to recognize that,” Anderson tells the Journal Sentinel.

May 24, 2024: New DOC secretary takes over

The deputy secretary of the Department of Corrections, Jared Hoy, is promoted to head of the department by Evers.

“There is no more noble calling than maintaining community safety by caring for justice-involved individuals. It is why I have devoted my entire career to public service as a corrections practitioner," Hoy says in a statement.

Jared Hoy was appointed as the new Department of Corrections secretary in May 2024.

May 28, 2024: Waupun warden tells staff he is leaving his post

Waupun Warden Randall Hepp announces his resignation in an email to prison staff.

June 5, 2024: Dodge County sheriff announces charges against warden, other prison staff

Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt announces criminal charges against nine prison employees, including Hepp, in two of the in-custody deaths — Williams and Maier. No criminal charges are issued for the other two deaths — Hoffmann and Lemons.

"'Persons in our care' is not a phrase I would use in Waupun Correctional Institution," Schmidt said, referring to the DOC's language for prisoners.

"These people were not cared for," he said. "They’re people, and they were not cared for."

The Sheriff's Office later confirms the death investigations remain open.

Dodge County Sheriff Dale J. Schmidt releases the findings of his agency's investigation into four deaths at Waupun Correctional Institution on June 5, 2024.

Three employees are charged in connection with Williams' death.

Gwendolyn Peachey Vick, 50, a registered nurse, and Tanner Leopold, 27, a correctional sergeant, each face one count of abuse of residents of penal facilities. Brandon James Fisher, 29, a correctional lieutenant, faces two counts of abuse of residents of penal facilities in Williams' death.

Fisher also is charged in connection to Maier’s death with two counts of abuse of residents of penal facilities. Hepp, the former warden, is charged with one count of felony misconduct in public office in that case.

The other employees charged with misconduct or abuse of resident in a penal facility in connection with Maier's death are correctional officers Jamall Rabb Russell, 39, and Sarah Anne Margaret Ransbottom, 35; correctional sergeants Jeramie Heyward Chalker, 41, and Alexander John Hollfelder, 31; and registered nurse, Jessica Ann Hosfelt, 47.

June 6, 2024: Lawmakers call for more oversight of prisons, closing facilities in Waupun and Green Bay

Republican state lawmakers signal interest in requiring more oversight of the state's prisons and call for closing the facilities in Waupun and Green Bay, something advocates have long pushed for.

The Joint Finance Committee co-chairs, Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, and Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, blame Evers, a Democrat, and Carr for the state of prisons. Evers' administration has said in the past that the governor inherited many problems in the prison system from the prior Republican administration.

Democratic lawmakers from Milwaukee, Rep. Darrin Madison and Rep. Ryan Clancy, also call for action on the prison system and closing the two troubled facilities.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers makes remarks at the Wisconsin Democratic Convention on Saturday June 8, 2024 at Potawatomi Hotel in Milwaukee, Wis.

June 7, 2024: Tyshun Lemons' family files lawsuit

The sister of Tyshun Lemons, who died of an accidental overdose, files a lawsuit against the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, alleging that Lemons’ constitutional rights were violated.

The lawsuit claims that DOC officials "willfully and deliberately ignored their duties," and that their "deliberate indifference to the conditions" at Waupun resulted in Lemons being able to obtain the drugs and overdose on them.

