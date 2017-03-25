What happened today in France's presidential race

Conservative candidate Francois Fillon received a chaotic reception on a trip to the southern Basque region where some protesters pelted him with eggs (AFP Photo/SEBASTIEN BOZON)

Rome (AFP) - With 29 days to go before the first round of France's two-stage presidential election, outgoing head of state Francois Hollande has urged candidates to keep faith with the European Union even as Britain prepares to leave the bloc.

Here are three things that happened in the campaign on Saturday:

- Let them throw eggs -

Conservative candidate Francois Fillon, under pressure over allegations of fake parliamentary jobs for the family which have hit his poll ratings, received a chaotic reception on a trip to the southern Basque region where some protesters pelted him with eggs.

Fillon, who has accused Hollande of helping foment a smear campaign against him amid claims his wife was on the public payroll but did little for her salary, ran the gauntlet in the small town of Cambo-les-Bains. Locals demanding an amnesty for radical Basque nationalists banged pots and pans, hurled abuse and objects.

"The more they demonstrate the more the French will back me," Fillon insisted before meeting with local officials.

- Warning on Europe -

President Francois Hollande warned would-be successors they should cleave closely to Europe as it was "impossible" that France could contemplate going its own way.

In a barb aimed at far-right National Front candidate Marine Le Pen, Hollande said: "So some want to quit Europe? Well let them show the French people they would be better off alone fighting terrorism without the indispensable European coordination...

"Let them show that without the single currency and (single) market there would be more jobs, activity and better purchasing power," Hollande said in Rome where he attended the ceremonies marking the EU's 60th anniversary.

Le Pen, favoured in opiniion polls to reach the second-round run-off vote in May, wants France to dump the euro, but Hollande said that would lead to devaluation and loss of purchasing power as he warned against nationalist populism.

- 'Not Father Christmas' -

French centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron, seen in polls as beating Marine Le Pen in the May 7 run-off, was in Reunion, a French overseas department in the Indian Ocean, where alongside discussing local issues, he told voters he was "not Father Christmas."

"I don't have the solution to all problems and I am not Father Christmas," the 39-year-old former economy minister and banker admitted, saying he had not come to make "promises."

He indicated he would focus on education as a priority on an island where around one in five youths are illiterate.