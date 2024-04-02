What happened to Richard Heagan? Zanesville man, 54, hasn't been seen since March 19

ZANESVILLE − Richard J. Heagen, 54, of Zanesville, went missing March 19, according to his daughter, Meagen.

“We haven’t heard or seen anything since,” she said.

Richard was seen on video camera leaving his home on Gray Street at 8:20 p.m. that day, wearing a black shirt with an American flag, a black hoodie and jeans. The video shows him walking into his house and grabbing the hoodie, then leaving without his wallet or phone. Cameras picked him up again walking up the street, past Little Tijuana at 1347 Ridge St., then past the Dollar General store at 907 W. Main St. just after 9 p.m., walking toward the Y Bridge.

“None of the cameras on either side of the bridge catch him coming or going,” said Meagen, who added her dad is 6-foot, 2-inches tall.

Meagen said the Zanesville Police Department, with assistance from the Zanesville Fire Department, did a search of the river at the Y Bridge and the surrounding area, but nothing has been found.

Meagen is considering hiring a dive team to search the rising waters.

“It scares me so much because I just don’t know what’s happened to him,” Meagen said. “We’ve tried searches with dogs, thermal searches, all kinds of searches, drones, everything. Nothing leads past the bridge.

"No one can come up with anything.”It’s not the first time Richard has gone missing, she said. Last time, he was gone for 12 hours before finally being found on a hill behind the Muskingum County Fairgrounds, soaking wet from head to toe.

Richard Heagen was last seen on March 19 walking toward the Y Bridge. Zanesville police and fire departments searched the water and surrounding area but found nothing.

“He had been in a river,” said Meagen. “He said he was trying to go fishing.”

Richard was sent to Mount Carmel Behavioral Health for treatment of mental health issues following that incident, said Meagen.“He said he felt like he was in a dream (while he was there),” said Meagen, adding that it took him a large portion of his stay before he recognized her or her brother. “That was the first time he had a mental breakdown. He just needed a break from everybody.”

Meagen said Richard’s most notable mental health diagnosis is schizophrenia. She said she could tell that the morning of March 19 he was having issues.

“You could tell he was in a mood,” she said. “And I told my brother that, too. But I didn’t think anything of it.”She said he then went and spent the day with his mom. While they were out, they visited the grave of his late wife, Crystal. It was the first time Richard had visited it since she died last year of heart issues.

“She died while he was hospitalized at Mount Carmel,” said Meagen. “That’s what held my dad together. It was Crystal.”

And now Meagen is hoping for a miracle.

“If anyone knows anything or has seen my father, please call the police,” she said.

She added the Zanesville Police Department is advising that if you see him, please do not make contact. Call the ZPD immediately at 740-455-0700.

“I just want him to come home,” said Meagen. “I just need to know.”

