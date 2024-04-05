What happened at North Star High School? Here's what we know.

BOSWELL ― Students at North Star High School are under a flexible instruction day today while district administrators, the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services, state and federal environmental agencies and local emergency management personnel work to determine why multiple students got sick at the school on Thursday.

The North Star High School, 400 Ohio St. in Boswell

What happened at North Star High School?

According to Somerset County 911, the Boswell and Stoystown volunteer fire departments and the Somerset Area Ambulance Association were dispatched at 8:28 a.m. Thursday to the North Star High School because several students had passed out.

Then at 12:12 p.m., the Somerset County Career and Technology Center called Somerset County 911 to report that more students from North Star High School, who were bused there for vocational training, were feeling sick as well.

The students were examined, and some were transported to UPMC Somerset for further testing, according to an announcement released on social media by the North Star School District late Thursday.

“Based on information first shared by area hospitals, initial testing focused on carbon monoxide; however, results did not indicate elevated levels in the building,” the announcement read.

“As of 10:30 p.m. (Thursday), all further air quality sampling and investigation results have been negative. Responding agencies continue to investigate the building using specialized equipment looking for a potential cause for the illness.”

The North Star School District did not release the total number of students who were sickened; a press conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. today at the high school to provide an update on the incident. UPMC Somerset is also to provide an update to the Daily American today on the total number and condition of the students who were treated at the hospital.

In addition to the initial fire department and EMS personnel response, the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services, Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency were at the high school overnight Thursday conducting additional testing.

