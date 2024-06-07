What happened at Krumm Park? 911 calls reveal chaos of vigil shooting

In recordings of 911 calls received in the aftermath of a Monday night shooting at a candlelight vigil that killed two, terrified witnesses say shooters fired dozens of shots from a vehicle near the entrance of the park.

Lonnie Johnston, 29, and another yet-unidentified man died Monday night after a shooting at Krumm Park at 854 Alton Avenue. Police received the report about 10 p.m. of the shooting at the park where roughly 50 people gathered to honor Da’Mya Cummerlander, an 18-year-old woman killed in a separate shooting Sunday night.

It’s not clear whether the two men killed in the shooting were attending the vigil or happened to be at the park at the same time. Detectives have said they believe multiple shooters were involved.

Dispatchers received 19 calls from people at the park, nearby residents and people calling on behalf of others who had told them about the shooting. Most of the calls are chaotic, with people screaming in the background and begging police to come quickly.

Dispatchers asked callers how many shots were fired, which the callers struggled to answer.

“Thirty? 40? 50?” a caller in a nearby residence told a dispatcher.

“Like a hundred,” said a panicked caller from the park.

Many of the callers said they could not see where the bullets were coming from in the dark, but some said the shots were fired from a vehicle.

“We don’t know the person. They just came in a car and they shot the park up,” one female caller said. “I would say that it was 40 shots, maybe more.”

That caller told police that the car left after an initial round of shots and returned to fire again, but she couldn’t describe the car because she could not see it well as she ran away.

Callers also told police that the shooting occurred near the entrance of the park and that they had seen one or two bodies lying on the ground.

Columbus police requested that anyone with a photo or video of the shooting to upload it for police to review. Anyone with any information about the shooting should call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

bagallion@dispatch.com

