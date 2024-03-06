Here’s what happened in California’s primary election while you were sleeping

California’s 2024 primary election day came and went, and now, as counties continue to tabulate the votes, and some candidates are looking ahead to November.

Here’s a look at the unofficial results, as of early Wednesday morning.

President Joe Biden easily won the California Democratic presidential primary, with a commanding 89.4% of the vote.

On the Republican presidential primary side, former President Donald Trump swept the race, winning 78.4% of the vote, while former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley trailed with just 18% of the vote. If these results hold, Trump will win all of the Republican delegates for the state, a major move toward his eventual party nomination.

Keep in mind that mail-in ballots postmarked for Tuesday will continue to be accepted until March 12, and so it could be days or even weeks before we know the final results.

Also keep in mind that California’s primary is known as a “jungle primary,” where the top two vote-getters — regardless of political party — move on to the November general election. This can lead to Democrat versus Democrat and Republican versus Republican races.

Ballot measures

Proposition 1, to restructure the Mental Health Services Act and approve a $6.4 billion bond: 50.3% yes and 49.7% no.

Congress

U.S. Senator (partial term) : Republican Steve Garvey 34.4%. Democrat Adam Schiff 30.9%. Democrat Katie Porter 16.1%. Democrat Barbara Lee 9.4%.





U.S. Senator (full term) : Democrat Adam Schiff 33.3%. Republican Steve Garvey 32.2%. Democrat Katie Porter 13.9%. Democrat Barbara Lee 7.4%.





Congressional District 1 : Republican incumbent Doug LaMalfa 65.1% Democrat Rose Penelope Yee 23.8%.

Congressional District 3 : Republican incumbent Kevin Kiley 55.1%. Democrat Jessica Morse 42.9%.

Congressional District 4 : Democratic incumbent Mike Thompson 63%. Republican John Munn 31.4%.

Congressional District 5 : Republican incumbent Tom McClintock 57.1%. Democrat Mike Barkley 34%.

Congressional District 6 : Democratic incumbent Ami Bera 53.6%. Republican Christine Bish 20.1%.

Congressional District 7 : Democratic incumbent Doris Matsui 57.7%. Republican Tom Silva 32.7%.

Congressional District 8 : Democratic incumbent John Garamendi 74.9%. Republican Rudy Recile 25.1%

Congressional District 9 : Democratic incumbent Josh Harder 51.2%. Republican Kevin Lincoln 28.9%.

Congressional District 13 : Republican incumbent John Duarte 54.4% Democrat Adam Gray 45.6%.

Congressional District 20 : Republican Vince Fong 39.2%. Republican Mike Boudreaux 24.2%. Democrat Marisa Wood 21.7%.

Congressional District 21 : Democratic incumbent Jim Costa 53.3%. Republican Michael Maher 46.7%.

Congressional District 22: Republican incumbent David Valadao 33.9%. Democrat Rudy Salas 29%. Republican Chris Mathys 21.6%. Democrat Melissa Hurtado 15.4%.

Legislature

Senate District 1 : Republican incumbent Megan Dahle 76.9%. Republican David Fennell 23.1%.

Senate District 3 : Republican Thom Bogue 29%. Democrat Christopher Cabaldon 26.8%. Democrat Rozzana Verder-Aliga 20.3%. Democrat Jackie Elward 17.1%.

Senate District 5 : Republican Jim Shoemaker 44.9%. Democrat Jerry McNerney 31.7%. Democrat Carlos Villapudua 23.4%.

Assembly District 1 : Republican Heather Hadwick 36.2%. Republican Tenessa Audette 30.6% Republican Mark Mezzano 23.9%.

Assembly District 3 : Republican incumbent James Gallagher 66.9%. Democrat Aaron Draper 33.1%.

Assembly District 4 : Democratic incumbent Cecilia Aguiar-Curry 100%.

Assembly District 5 : Republican incumbent Joe Patterson 57.3%. Democrat Neva Parker 30.2%.

Assembly District 6 : Democrat Maggy Krell 26.9%. Republican Nikki Ellis 16.8%. Republican Preston Romero 13.9%. Democrat Paula Villescaz 11.2%.

Assembly District 7 : Republican incumbent Josh Hoover 51.9%. Democrat Porsche Middleton 30.2%. Democrat YK Chalamcherla 17.9%.





Assembly District 9 : Republican incumbent Heath Flora 73.6%. American Independent Tami Nobriga 26.4%.

Assembly District 10 : Democratic incumbent Stephanie Nguyen 66.4%. Republican Vinaya Singh 33.6%.

Assembly District 11: Democratic incumbent Lori Wilson 49.7%. Republican Dave Ennis 27.3%.