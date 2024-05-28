Which will happen first: New Washington Bridge or new East Bay Bike Path bridges?

There's another troublesome bridge project for East Bay residents to think about.

The planned reconstruction of the East Bay Bike Path bridges between Barrington and Warren are going before state coastal regulators Tuesday as the Department of Transportation tries to get the long-delayed project back on track.

The wooden bridges over the Barrington and Palmer rivers were declared unsafe and closed in 2019, and the DOT's stop-start efforts to replace them have hit a number of roadblocks.

The most recent is the state Coastal Resources Management Council, which has to sign off on shoreline construction projects and last fall put the brakes on the bridges with concerns about whether they will accommodate recreational fishing.

Loath to rip up its bridge design and budget to start again, the DOT has tried to satisfy fishermen and the coastal Ccouncil by building a separate fishing area.

Whether that will fly with anglers and coastal council members may become clearer Tuesday.

They're bicycle and pedestrian bridges. How much could they possibly cost?

The old wooden bike path bridges were built in the 1880s to carry trains and were repurposed for bicycles and pedestrians after the railroad shut down and the East Bay Bike Path replaced it all along the corridor from the Washington Bridge to Independence Park in Bristol.

When the DOT first started looking to replace the old bridges in 2019, the agency thought $10 million might get new structures built in relatively short order.

But as engineers dug deeper into the details of the project,and global construction costs soared with the COVID pandemic, the DOT put the project on hold to raise more money.

By summer 2021, the estimated combined cost of building the new 275- and 250-foot bridges had more than doubled.

In 2022, the DOT chose a partnership of Vanasse Hangen Brustlin and Aetna Bridge to design and build the new bridges in a $24-million contract.

That contract is still active, but with the permitting delays and additions to the plan for fishing, DOT spokesman Charles St. Martin couldn't say last Friday whether extra payments would be necessary.

In October 2019, cyclists on the East Bay Bike Path cross the Barrington River on one of two old railroad bridges to carry the path over water in a half-mile stretch at the Barrington-Warren line. At that point, the sidewalks, used mainly by fishermen, had been fenced off but the central span still carried bicycles across the river.

Are the bridges too narrow to accommodate fishing and cyclists?

The old train-bridges-turned-bicycle-path bridges weren't designed for fishing, but no one stopped anglers from doing it.

After the CRMC raised concerns, the bridge project description was amended to be fishing-agnostic, which the DOT says was the case with the old bridges.

"The department’s intention is not to prohibit, preclude or otherwise restrict public, recreational fishing access in and around the proposed bike path bridges," DOT project manager Louis Maccarone wrote in September.

Still, the two-foot sidewalks in the new steel-truss design are less than half the width of the old ones. Will passing cyclists get hooked by fishermen preparing to cast?

The most recent plans, released in April, move the Barrington River fishing pier from the east to west bank, but otherwise are unchanged.

"The area that would be available for anglers to fish from the proposed [fishing piers] is minimal compared to sidewalks spanning the previous bridges," Michael Woods, chairman of New England Chapter Board of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers wrote to the CRMC this spring in opposition to the DOT's application. "Finally, the proposed configuration would orient anglers such that lines would be cast perpendicular to the current, rather than parallel to it, increasing the likelihood that even a small number of anglers fishing simultaneously would become entangled with one another as their lines drift together down-current."

To avoid overhead wires, the contractor is not planning to use cranes and will "launch" the new bridge spans onto central piers from the bank.

Cyclists might wonder why modest bicycle infrastructure is put through a bureaucratic maze while much larger car projects plow ahead.

"The proposed bridges are first and foremost transportation infrastructure," Maccarone wrote in the DOT's letter to CRMC about fishing. "The ability to re-open the bike path mainline to the public after years of closure due to unsafe, deteriorating conditions of the existing trestle-style bridges is the primary project objective."

Will bike path bridges or Washington bridge happen first?

When Gov. Dan McKee and DOT Director Peter Alviti celebrated the restart of the bridges project in September 2022, they expected permitting to be done a year later and the bridges opened by 2025.

If the bike path bridges clear permitting by September, that would suggest they could open some time in 2026.

The DOT hopes to open the new Washington Bridge in August 2026, although some believe that timeline is overly optimistic.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: East Bay Bike Path bridge reconstruction may soon get environmental OK