Hapeville officer arrested for violating oath, repeatedly using Taser on man in police custody

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Hapeville police officer for violating his oath of office and improper use of force resulting in battery charges.

According to the GBI, Officer Shevoy Brown of Hampton was charged with battery and violating his oath after the Hapeville Police Department asked them to investigate a use-of-force incident.

On June 3, Brown was responding to a call for service when he arrested a man and took him to the police department for processing.

While the man was in Brown’s custody at the police department, the GBI said he repeatedly used a Taser on the man in a way that did not follow the training and policies of the department.

Afterward, the man who was arrested was medically evaluated and booked into the Fulton County Jail on misdemeanor charges, GBI said.

The next day, June 4, Hapeville police asked the GBI to investigate Brown’s use of force.

On Friday, Brown was arrested and taken into custody at the Fulton County Jail on two charges of battery and violating his oath of office.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to the GBI, and anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI Atlanta Regional Investigative Office at 770-388-5019.

