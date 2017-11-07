Hans Schaefer, who won '54 World Cup with West Germany, dies

FILE - In this May 13, 1962 file photo 1. FC Cologne soccer captain Hans Schaefer celebrates with the Champions trophy next to coach Zlatko 'Tschik' Cajkovski in Cologne, West Germany.Hans Schaefer, a member of Germany’s 1954 World Cup winning-squad, has died at the age of 90. His long-time team Cologne said Schaefer died Tuesday Nov. 7, 2017, calling his death an “indescribable loss” for the club and the city. (dpa/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Hans Schaefer, who won the 1954 World Cup with West Germany, has died. He was 90.

Schaefer's former team, Cologne, said the winger died Tuesday, calling his death an "indescribable loss" for the club and the city.

Schaefer joined Cologne in 1948, shortly after the club was founded, and quickly made a name for himself as an effective left winger.

He was instrumental in Helmut Rahn's decisive goal against Hungary in the 1954 World Cup final, which West Germany won 3-2.

Schaefer captained West Germany during the following two World Cups. He also won the West German championship twice and the German Cup once with Cologne before retiring as a player in 1965.