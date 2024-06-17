New Hanover social worker sentenced to prison for defrauding Medicaid

A New Hanover County social worker has been sentenced to prison after being convicted on federal charges of defrauding N.C. Medicaid.

Felicia Moore Jones, 52, was sentenced to 14 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release. She was also ordered pay $400,000 in restitution, which is the amount that she was accused of stealing.

“This defendant used her government position to steal from a government program intended to help the needy,” said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley in a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice. “Now, she will be forced to repay what she took and spend the next 14 months behind bars.

Moore was found guilty of conspiring with Lakia Washington, a licensed mental health counselor. According to the release, Jones used her government employment to obtain the personal information of residents enrolled in Medicaid. In exchange for an agreed-upon fee, Jones would then give that information to Washington, knowing it would be used to generate fraudulent claims for services never rendered.

Washington, a 39-year-old Clayton resident, pleaded guilty last year to fraudulently claiming to provide counseling to fake patients, including an unborn child, through her L.W. Therapeutics & Consulting, LLC practice. She is awaiting sentencing and faces up to 10 years in prison.

