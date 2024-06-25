New Hanover Sheriff's Office provides more details in recent homicide investigation

Three juveniles have been charged with first-degree murder following the death of a teen in the 2200 block of Teresa Drive, Castle Hayne, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

With three juveniles facing first-degree murder charges following a homicide in Castle Hayne, more details have been made available about the incident.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, an incident in the 2200 block of Teresa Drive left one 17-year-old male dead, according to a news release from the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office. Following an investigation, including witness testimony, detectives with the sheriff's office arrested three 17-year-olds in connection with the crime.

The death was the result of a shooting, Lt. Jerry Brewer, public information officer with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, said. The Sheriff's Office referred to the 2200 block of Teresa Drive because the incident did not occur at a specific address.

When asked about the circumstances leading to the shooting, Brewer said "that's part of the ongoing investigation."

The identities of the suspects, as well as arrest warrants, have not been released due to their juvenile status.

Brewer said that to his knowledge, neither the suspects nor the victim were related.

As of Thursday, the three suspects were being held in the New Hanover County Juvenile Detention Center under no bond, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

As of Tuesday morning, Brewer said that to his knowledge, the suspects were still being held in the detention center, but he could not provide confirmation.

The suspects were scheduled to appear in a secure hearing before a Superior Court judge on Friday, June 21.

Details about whether the juveniles will be tried as adults or any other information regarding the case was not disclosed by the New Hanover County District Attorney's Office due to the case being heard in juvenile court, Sam Dooies, assistant to the district attorney, said in an email on Friday afternoon.

Reached by phone on Tuesday morning, Dooies said she is unable to comment more on the case.

