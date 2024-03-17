Hanover Park man facing murder charge in connection with deadly South Side carjacking

CHICAGO — A Hanover Park man is facing a handful of charges in connection with a South Side carjacking that turned deadly.

Police say 30-year-old Shannant Hamilton is facing several felony charges, including first-degree murder, aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, and two other counts of murder.

Officers say the charges were handed down after Hamilton’s arrest on Thursday by members of the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force.

According to police, the charges stem from Hamilton’s alleged role in a carjacking that took place in the 500 block of East 71st Street in Grand Crossing in late January.

Officers said during the incident, Hamilton allegedly forced a 45-year-old man out of his car at gunpoint.

The victim was then hit by a passing car and sustained fatal injuries.

Hamilton is the second person to be charged in connection to the carjacking.

Hamilton made a court appearance on Saturday for a detention hearing.

