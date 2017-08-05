Hannover fans stop friendly game at Burnley

Hannover soccer club fans react in the stands after the game against Burnley is abandoned during the pre-season friendly match at Turf Moor, Burnley, Saturday Aug. 5, 2017. Burnley's pre-season friendly with German side Hannover was abandoned due to crowd trouble. (Richard Sellers/PA via AP)

BURNLEY, England (AP) — A friendly game between English Premier League team Burnley and promoted Bundesliga club Hannover was abandoned Saturday on police advice following disturbances among visiting fans.

Burnley says "Home supporters were escorted from the stand and police moved in to contain visiting fans of the German club."

The game in northern England was called off at halftime with Burnley leading 1-0 at Turf Moor through Ben Mee's 40th-minute header.

German news agency dpa reports that "several hundred" Hannover fans were responsible for the disturbances, chanting abuse against their club president Martin Kind and ripping up seats to throw toward Burnley supporters.

Kind is unpopular among Hannover fans for taking a majority 51 percent stake in the club last Monday.