These handy medical devices are inspired by the 'Star Trek' tricorder

Two hundred years from now, medical tricorders like the ones depicted in Star Trek will be as common as tongue depressors. They’ll be unremarkable, mobile tools on our SpaceX starships shuttling us back and forth to Mars. Diagnosing cancer will only take a single wave over our bodies with a palm-sized sensor.

That’s the dream.

The reality, best embodied in two XPRIZE Tricorder competition finalists, is that the devices are somewhat ungainly and they feature distinctly 21st century diagnostic equipment. They work with mobile phones, but don’t try hanging either one of them around your neck.

They are tricorders in only the most limited sense, and should not be confused with the so-called “Tricorder phone,” from SCiO. That one includes a molecular scanner for identifying everything from the medicine in pills to the freshness of tomatoes. That device is more akin to the Tricorder Star Trek’s chief science officer Mr. Spock carried.

What the XPRIZE’s tricorder-like devices can do, however, is help average consumers diagnose themselves for a variety of conditions.

Final Frontier and its co-finalist Dynamical Biomarkers emerged out of a field of approximately 40 other contenders. All were competing to develop the first commercial medical tricorders, and all are at least inspired by Star Trek medical officer Dr. McCoy’s favorite tool.

Competition sponsor Qualcomm Foundation first whittled that list down to 10 companies that would develop prototypes and test them at University of California, San Diego. That work has been going on for about a year.

“Based on initial performance, only two teams made it to final consumer testing phase,” said Grant Campany, prize lead for the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE.

Competition organizers identified 13 illnesses and conditions, including amemia, HIV, cancer, COPD, urinary tract infection and leukocytosis, that the winning systems would have to accurately identify.

“We looked at a large range of diseases, chronic and acute that affect the majority of people in the world,” said Campany. In the end, they chose based on the frequency of the disease and availability of subjects based, at least in part, on proximity to UC San Diego.

For the tests, XPRIZE recruited people whom they knew had these maladies and then let them spend anywhere from 90 minutes to a full day with the two remaining competitor devices. Could these tricorder wannabes accurately diagnose maladies these subjects already knew they had?

Test time

Both the Final Frontier and Dynamical Biomarkers devices are designed for consumers, not doctors. They use mobile interfaces and customized diagnostic equipment, like blood pressure cuffs, a pulse oximeter (those things that clip onto your fingertips) and hand-held thermometers. The devices ask a series of questions, through mobile apps, collect vital signs and then choose which tests to run to identify what’s wrong.

It’s a lot like what happens to you in the first 10 minutes of your visit to urgent care, but without a nurse or doctor present.

Test subject trying out Dynamical Biomarker's tricorder-like device.

Image: xprize

The Dynamical Biomarkers tricorder entrant, which doesn’t have a name, was developed by Chung-Kang Peng, director of the Center for Dynamical Biomarkers at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center/Harvard Medical School. Trained as a medical doctor, but with a background in science and engineering, Peng and his team built a system that has modules for each of the 13 maladies.