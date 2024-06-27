All hands on deck: Pensacola's lead agency on homelessness wants more members. Here's why

Every table was full at Opening Doors of NWFL's large meeting room Tuesday afternoon. Dozens of people who work, in one way or another, with those who are experiencing homeless, listened in person or online as heads of the area’s leading agency on homelessness described what changes are in store for how the organization is run.

The nonprofit serves as the Pensacola area's official Continuum of Care (CoC) organization and coordinates with the federal government to address homelessness.

Since last year, Opening Doors has been working with a consultant at the recommendation of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to create a new governance board and charter for the CoC, among other changes, that will bring it more in line with federal guidelines.

The changes were recommended by U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness Regional Adviser Joe Savage, who visited Pensacola last year and evaluated the nonprofit, as well as the area’s approach to handling homelessness. Opening Doors’ leadership say they were already working toward that goal when Savage came to town, but the community focus helped move the process along.

Now, they’re close to sending out a draft of the agency’s new governance charter and allowing members to vote on it. Tuesday, leadership went over the highlights.

“I'm really excited to have this opportunity to expand the governance because Escambia and Santa Rosa counties have expanded tremendously in the 30 years that I've been here,” said Dr. David Josephs, president of Opening Doors' board of directors. “We need an expansion of our governance board.”

Opening Doors’ mission remains the same, to prevent and end homelessness. To do that they are streamlining the organization and establishing clear goals, priorities and responsibilities across the board.

Different committees made of members will be established to help provide oversight and guidance on everything from grant applications and funding to leadership.

One of the biggest goals of the new governance board and the CoC is to build membership and have greater community involvement. They want to include more members who represent a wide variety of individuals and organizations impacted by homelessness, from those who have experienced it and the outreach organizations that work with them, to the agencies that are touched by it like government, businesses, and the medical community.

To encourage involvement, only members in good standing can vote on issues that impact the CoC. To be a member in good standing you need be in the geographical area, regularly attend meetings, and join at least one committee or workshop. They want people to be committed, like a team.

“You want to stay in good standing because in order to participate in certain things, in order to vote, you need to maintain that good standing status,” explained Amanda Rosado, the HUD technical assistance provider. “Right now, there are going to be at least monthly meetings. That can change in the future to a lesser amount, but the general membership meetings requires that you attend 75% of those so organizational members. It either has to be the voting member or the alternate that has already been established for voting purposes and the reason for that is because you want to make sure that folks are in the know about the vote.”

Who can be a member? The criteria are based on an individual or organization’s mission. They also must pay a nominal fee based on the size of the organization, but there will be no fee for members with the initial adoption of the charter.

“Membership is open to any individual or organization committed to preventing and ending homelessness,” said Opening Doors Executive Director Serene Keiek. “Anyone can review and read the charter. However, only eligible voting members can suggest revisions and vote to adopt the charter.”

Data and evidence-based decision making is also an important part of the new governance charter. Evidence-based decisions that lead to better solutions are more likely to have better outcomes and receive state and federal funding, leaders say.

That’s why they say the CoC will be data driven and inter-connected through Homeless Management Information System (HMIS), so there is less duplication of services and people can tap into the specific resources they need, like money, housing or transportation, more quickly.

“We need to get good data on who is homeless, and the reasons folks are homeless, and the process needs to be objective,” Josephs said. “When we're doing something that helps or potentially hurts so many people, we ought not to be just making it up. We ought to be doing things that have been proven to work.”

Josephs expects the changes at the CoC will have a positive impact on the community and help government leaders face challenges like implementing Florida’s new law that bans people from camping and living on government owned property and requires authorities to instead provide a safer, cleaner alternative.

Some who attended the meeting seemed to like what they heard.

“I'm glad that it's getting more organized and that everybody's getting on the same page,” said Lindsay Dellavecchia with Children’s Home Society. ”I think it will help the people in the community, because we'll be figuring out their needs better instead of doubling up on things or maybe someone falling through the cracks. We'll know what everyone is doing and what each hand is doing so that we can help people better.”

Opening Doors is emphasizing the need for organizations and individuals to become members of the CoC and encourage others to do the same. They say it’s community partners who can influence and impact homelessness the most.

A draft of the new governance ordinance will be emailed for review. All feedback must be submitted by July 9 and the vote on adoption will be held on July 23. Once the vote is taken, the CoC will begin the new leadership election process.

If you're interested in becoming a member or would like to learn more, visit Opening Doors of NWFL's website.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Escambia, Santa Rosa's top agency on homelessness creates new charter