Handmaid's Tale season 2 photo offers grim Ofglen hint

The fate of Ofglen/Emily (Alexis Bledel) in the forthcoming second season of The Handmaid's Tale has been confirmed.

An image was posted to the official Hulu Instagram page on Tuesday (March 13) alongside a caption hinting that Ofglen will be in the colonies next season.

Alexis Bledel has also confirmed this is where Ofglen will start season two.

As featured in Margaret Atwood's original novel, the colonies – which haven't appeared in the series thus far but have been confirmed as a season two setting – are where infertile women and Gilead opposers are sent to clean up toxic waste.

The last time viewers saw Ofglen, she was joyriding a black van around Gilead before decapitating one of the guards.

Following that blatant act of rebellion, some thought Ofglen/Emily would play a key role in the resistance this season, but Bledel confirmed earlier this week she will start the season in the colonies, where prisoners serve until they die from nuclear exposure.

"Life in the Colonies is a last stop," Bledel told Entertainment Weekly.

"They know they will die there, all the while forced to do hard labor without decent food to eat or clean living conditions.

"Emily does not have a great deal of hope for a future there; she knows her days are numbered."

Fortunately for Emily, it's likely she won't be alone in the colonies.

Marisa Tomei's character will also play a character stationed there, while a trailer released earlier this year suggests Janine (Maddie Brewer) has also been sent to the colonies after her attempted suicide last season.

Hell yeah. We could have a grassroots resistance on our hands.

The Handmaid's Tale returns to Hulu with a double bill on April 25.

