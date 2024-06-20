Handling the heat in the kitchen as heat wave impacts Pennsylvania

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — During the heat wave, many are stuck working outdoors, but some workers inside are also feeling the heat.

A local pizza shop in Luzerne County is trying its best to handle the heat both outside and inside.

Things are really heating up in the kitchen for workers at Angelo’s Pizzeria in Wilkes-Barre.

Hard at work with order after order, the temperatures are rising both outdoors and indoors.

As one pizza goes in another comes out.

At Angelos Pizzeria in Wilkes-Barre, three hot baking ovens are the lifeblood of the business, and at more than 500°, they can make it downright scorching in there.

“The pizzas aren’t the only thing cooking. We’re sweating,” said Angelo’s Pizzeria Employee Jacob Shybolski.

Workers at the pizza shop have their backs against the ovens all day long as a heatwave hits across Pennsylvania.

“Oh, we’re used to working in this. It’s like this all summer long with the three ovens at 550°,” said Angelo’s Pizzeria Manager Jason Porter.

A thermostat in the back kitchen reads close to 100°.

28/22 News fills 18 shopping carts in fight against hunger

Even with temperatures in the 90s, the calls keep coming in.

“Doesn’t stop business,” Porter said.

I appreciate these guys being here working in those hot ovens and in this place and I don’t have to cook,” said Janal Engle from Wilkes-Barre.

Porter tells 28/22 News they sell hundreds of pizzas a week, but on hot days like these ones, workers want to remind everybody to have a little extra patience and that they are doing the best they can.

“Trying to do our best to keep up with the orders to keep everyone happy. Just give us some time. The pizza is going to be hot and fresh,” Porter explained.

“It’s with anything. The heat, the holiday lines, we just need to be patient and kind to everybody,” Engle stated.

It’s become a priority to find the slightest bit of relief by staying cool and hydrated while they keep up with the constant high demand.

“It’s probably hotter in here than outside so It’s not that bad, but it’s enough to get to you,” Angelo’s Pizzeria Employee Jacob Shybolski said.

Angelo’s Pizzeria is open from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Friday, and from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on the weekend.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.