Handgun found in belongings of Asheville Middle School student seized by police

ASHEVILLE - Asheville police took a middle school student into custody Feb. 29 after a gun was found with their belongings.

"Following a thorough investigation by the school administration of an isolated incident, we conducted a search in the presence of a student's parent, during which a handgun was discovered," said an email from Asheville Middle School Principal Jo Landreth, sent to parents that same day. "We immediately notified law enforcement."

Her email said no one was hurt and the "situation was handled swiftly."

Asheville Middle School August 18, 2023.

Asheville is one of two middle schools in the Asheville City School district. It is located on South French Broad Avenue just outside of downtown's South Slope and serves about 543 students.

April Dockery, ACS executive director of crisis management and operations, told the Citizen Times via email that school administration strictly adhered to safety protocols to ensure the well-being of students and staff. The gun was not being carried by the student, she said, but was found with their belongings.

Asheville Police Department spokesperson Samantha Booth confirmed police were notified by middle school administrators immediately following the search.

"The (School Resource Officer) on campus who was notified safely seized the firearm. APD temporarily took custody of the juvenile into custody until the Department of Juvenile Justice assumed that custody," Booth said. "Officers worked in cooperation with the DJJ and the charge of possession of a firearm on school property was levied."

"This incident serves as a critical reminder of our collective vigilance and cooperation in maintaining a safe learning environment for our children," Landreth said.

"In light of today's events, I urge you to engage in open dialogues with your children about the significance of safety and the role each of us plays in protecting our community. Please discuss the importance of speaking up when they witness or suspect any behavior that could threaten their safety or the safety of others."

Sarah Honosky is the city government reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. News Tips? Email shonosky@citizentimes.com or message on Twitter at @slhonosky. Please support local, daily journalism with a subscription to the Citizen Times.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Handgun found in possession of Asheville Middle School student