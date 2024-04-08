A handful of garden dirt contains microscopic mysteries

A handful of dirt might not seem very mysterious, but take a closer look.

If you give a scientist a microscope, there is almost no telling what wonders they can discover. Some of the really powerful microscopes are capable of enabling these nature sleuths to examine something as otherwise uninteresting (such as regular old backyard dirt) and be able to decipher clues about what the natural world looked like long, long ago.

Here, in the middle of America, native grasslands dominated the landscapes. Scientists, however, are eager to know the specific details on these plant communities way back in the ancient past. With the passage of time, the organic components of the grasslands have long since rotted and disappeared. Nevertheless, that's not to say that no clues whatsoever are still hanging around. The native grasses' "kidney stones" (of a sort) persist in the soil, and their distinctive shape can inform scientists of what species of grass used to be present.

Scientists are a sophisticated lot and are not of a wont to be talking about such things as "kidney stones." They have an entirely different name for these erosion-resistant structures: "phytoliths."

You should now be able to impress your family and friends with your newfound knowledge of ancient meadows.

Then again, throwing around a word such as "phytoliths" may just have a chilling effect on any conversation in which you might join.

Neil Garrison was the longtime naturalist at a central Oklahoma nature center. His email is atlatlgarrison@hotmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma dirt holds mysteries to past. Take a look under a microscope