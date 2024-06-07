'Hand of a lifetime' – twice: Somerset Township man wins $600K in Texas hold'em games at casino

A Somerset Township man beat the odds twice this year at Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County, and it paid off to the tune of $621,000 in jackpots, the casino said.

Stephen McRae hit royal flushes twice while playing Texas hold ’em poker, first in January and then in May. Casino officials described the draws as the “hand of a lifetime” – twice.

“Mr. McRae will be remembered for a long time around here,” said the casino’s general manager, Sean Sullivan. “Royal flushes are so rare. To hit two in a matter of months was truly an exciting moment for all of us ...”

McRae pulled a royal flush to win a $240,991 progressive jackpot playing Texas hold ’em in May after he hit a $380,065 jackpot with a royal flush in January.

McRae, who was not immediately reached for comment Thursday, was given the chance to pose with a Live! Casino promotional “championship belt” with checks displaying his winnings.