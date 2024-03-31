Hancock & Kelley: St. Louis mayor fights state takeover of police force

ST. LOUIS – It was another Sunday morning of sometimes heated but always civil political debate on Hancock and Kelley for Sunday, Mar. 31, 2024.

Republican consultant John Hancock and Democratic consultant Michael Kelley discuss the following topics:

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones is feeling political heat from both Republicans and Democrats from St. Charles County to the state capitol in Jefferson City for her failure to address the exodus of police officers from the city police department as a sense of lawlessness engulfs the city and police respond to fewer and fewer calls in person. The Missouri House of Representatives voted 109-36 for a state board (with the mayor as a member) to take over operations of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Twelve candidates have now filed to run for Missouri Secretary of State. What is it about the office that’s drawing so many candidates?

As courts weigh the constitutionality of a new Texas law that would allow state authorities there to arrest, detain, and deport those who illegally cross the U.S. border with Mexico, Republicans are pushing similar legislation for Missouri.

Former President Donald Trump celebrates one legal victory and one potential setback. An appeals court reduced the bond that Trump and his codefendants must post for a civil court judgment against them by more than half, from $464 million to $175 million. Also, a trial date has been set in the so-called hush money case related to his alleged extramarital affair with a porn star.

Independent presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. picks a running mate. Polls show he has almost no chance to win but he could impact who does between President Biden and former President Trump.

NBC News hires former RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel as a conservative commentator, only to fire her three days later after the network’s staff cries foul.

Our Quote of the Week was from former vice presidential candidate Joe Lieberman, who passed away at the age of 82 and was a beacon of bipartisanship in a hyper-partisan political climate.

