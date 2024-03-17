Hancock & Kelley: After-school violence, STL population drops, Hartmann runs for office

It was another Sunday morning of sometimes heated but always civil political debate on Hancock and Kelley for Sunday, Mar. 17, 2024.

Republican consultant John Hancock and Democratic consultant Michael Kelley discuss the following topics:

Viral videos of violent, even deadly, after-school fights among teens in St. Louis County lead to calls for action from the state capital to the nation’s capital.

A new bipartisan bill in the Missouri legislature would ban marriage for those under the age of 18. Currently, 16- and 17-year-olds can marry someone who’s also under 21 with parental consent.

The City of St. Louis is leading an alarming population decline in the St. Louis region. Census estimates show the city has lost 20% of its population in the last 20 years—more than half of its population in the last 50 years.

Riverfront Times founder and long-time Donnybrook panelist on KETC (PBS St. Louis) Ray Hartmann announces that he’s running for Congress as a Democrat against six-term St. Louis County Congresswoman Ann Wagner.

Special Counsel Robert Hur testified before the House Judiciary Committee about his investigation into President Biden’s mishandling of classified documents and Hur’s assertion that the president comes off as a “well-meaning, elderly man” with a poor memory.

A Georgia judge rules that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis can stay on as prosecutor in the Donald Trump election interference case, but Nathan Wade, Willis’s former lover, who she hired as special prosecutor in the case, must resign his position.

Pop singer Olivia Rodrigo hands out free Plan B emergency contraception (aka “morning after” pills) at her concert at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. It drew international backlash, with her core audience being made up of young girls. Plan B will no longer be handed out at her concerts.

Our Quote of the Week was from Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who’s proposing a national four-day week in the United States.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.