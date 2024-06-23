Hancock & Kelley: Poll on Mo. races and issues, paying STL homeless to clean the city

ST. LOUIS – It was another Sunday morning of sometimes heated but always civil political debate on Hancock and Kelley for Sunday, June 23, 2024.

Republican consultant John Hancock and Democratic consultant Michael Kelley discuss the following topics:

There’s big news about Missouri’s Republican primary for governor, which is a little over six weeks away on August 6. Our exclusive, new statewide poll tracks Missouri candidates and issues, from the GOP governor’s race to abortion access and sports betting.

Trash-ridden St. Louis looks to hire the homeless to help clean up the city.

Democrats say video clips of President Joe Biden wandering around and slurring his words are “cheap fakes.” But are they?

Our quote of the week is from the U.S. Surgeon General, who says social media platforms should have warning labels just like cigarettes.

