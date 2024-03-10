Hancock & Kelley: Parson catches heat for recent pardon, Biden’s SOTU, Trump wants a debate

ST. LOUIS – It was another Sunday morning of sometimes heated but always civil political debate on Hancock and Kelley for Sunday, Mar. 10, 2024.

Republican consultant John Hancock and Democratic consultant Michael Kelley discuss the following topics:

A call for retired cops to help St. Louis out of its reckless driving epidemic.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson, a self-proclaimed “mega” Kansas City Chiefs fan, is receiving backlash after pardoning the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. The coach’s son, Britt Reid, was drunk and speeding when he crashed into multiple cars on an Interstate 435 ramp near Arrowhead Stadium in 2021, which left 5-year-old Ariel Young with traumatic brain injury. Reid was sentenced to three years in prison in 2022. Parson commuted the rest of his sentence to house arrest after just 16 months. Republicans and Democrats are blasting the governor over this. He’s offered deepest sympathy to Young’s family but said Reid has already served more time than others convicted of similar offenses.

Are Democrats fired up after President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address? Critics claim the speech was more appropriate for a campaign rally, with President Biden repeatedly blasting former President Donald Trump without ever naming him and instead referring to him as his predecessor. Though Biden struggled with words at times, he avoided any major gaffes and displayed passion, wit, and stamina in the nearly 70-minute speech.

Amid all of the accolades from Democrats for the president’s State of the Union performance comes a challenge from Trump, to see how Biden holds up in a debate.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.