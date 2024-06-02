Hancock & Kelley: Aging school buildings could sink SLPS, Trump convicted – what’s next?

It was another Sunday morning of sometimes heated but always civil political debate on Hancock and Kelley for Sunday, June 2, 2024.

Republican consultant John Hancock and Democratic consultant Michael Kelley discuss the following topics:

The cost of St. Louis’ income tax soars as the city loses big in court.

There is word that the city’s aging school buildings may sink the school district.

Could fake signatures doom petition drives in Missouri to put everything from abortion rights to sports betting on the November ballot?

U.S. Speaker Mike Johnson reverses course on nuclear contamination from Coldwater Creek.

Former President Donald Trump was convicted of 34 felonies last week. What does it mean for the upcoming presidential race and the future of the country?

In our quote of the week, Pope Francis apologizes for using an Italian gay slur.

