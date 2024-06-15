Hanceville tables decision on cybersecurity

Jun. 15—HANCEVILLE — The city of Hanceville tabled several discussions of its cybersecurity options Thursday, June 13.

Two representatives with SmartFox Solutions, a Decatur, Alabama based IT services contractor, provided Hanceville officials with estimates to provide preventative IT maintenance services as well as the installation of security camera system Thursday evening.

SmartFox already maintains an off-site, air-gapped back up server for the city to use in the event of a cybersecurity attack. IT Manager Daryl Robinson said the company could also offer preventative software for on-site network devices for an estimated $7.50 each.

The city also addressed a quote for cyber liability insurance from the Alabama Municipal Insurance Corporation. Mayor Jimmy Sawyer said the provided annual cost for coverage was a little more than $10,000.

Robinson said the majority of cybersecurity insurance packages require the installation of some type of preventative software like those available through SmartFox.

Sawyer ultimately recommended tabling a decision on all three estimates until more information could be obtained.

The council also finalized the repeal of an ordinance which included age requirements to receive tattoos and body piercings within the city limits.

After a brief discussion the city moved ahead on rezoning property owned by Jonathan Black from a residential to a commercial district.

Councilmember John Stam questioned the motivations for Black's rezoning request, but offered no objections after learning that he had expressed interest in "getting into the corrugated pipe business" from Sawyer.

Sawyer said that Black already owns two adjacent properties and was hoping to use this as a storage site for pipes.

Before concluding the meeting, Hanceville attorney Dan Willingham recommended the council enter into executive session for the purpose of discussing potential litigation as well as the general reputation and character of an individual.

The council reconvened into regular session after approximately one hour and took no further actions on matters discussed during the closed portion of the meeting.