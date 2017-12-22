Is the Han Solo movie about to do a Justice League?

From Digital Spy

When Solo: A Star Wars Story parted company with original directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller and drafted in Ron Howard to take over, we were told it wouldn't change the movie's outcome all that much.

Thandie Newton recently said that "90%" of Solo was Lord and Miller's handiwork, but now Paul Bettany is adamant that Solo has got Ron Howard's name all over it. So, is this going to be another Justice League situation?

Revealing that Howard was given "more" control over the film than "was originally intended", Paul Bettany told Total Film what we can expect from the new take on Solo.

"His staging ability is so f**king brilliant," Paul enthused. "I think he went in and he was like a laser, working out what needed to be done when he looked at the footage.

"And then, as things moved on, everybody felt so secure with him. And they gave him more. He reshot a lot more than was originally intended."

Unfortunately we'll have to wait until May next year to find out for sure whether Solo: A Star Wars Story is more Lord and Miller or Howard – but we reckon we have an inkling as to which way it'll go.

Because Phil Lord and Chris Miller themselves have finally opened up about leaving the project, admitting that their approach to the film was "different" to the producers'.

"That was a really big gap to bridge, and it proved to be too big," they said.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is set to be released on May 25, 2018.

