Hampton School Board approves budget including 3% raises, increase to minimum hourly rate for all positions

The Hampton School Board approved a $350.2 million budget Wednesday night for the 2024-25 year.

The spending plan includes the $289 million operating budget — an increase of about 0.7% over the current year — and several special funds for food and nutrition services, athletics and other categories.

The budget includes $5.7 million to provide a 3% raise for employees. The plan also increases the minimum hourly rate for all positions to $14. It adds more than 200 employees to the payroll, including more than 30 new instructional and 191 custodial positions. The division used to contract custodial services.

Some of the reductions from last year’s operating budget come from a decrease in contingency funds, which is the budget for unexpected expenditures.

The school budget now heads to City Council for approval.

Nour Habib, nour.habib@virginiamedia.com