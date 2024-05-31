Hampton Roads residents cautious after bear sightings and more Virginia headlines

TechCrunch

When Alex Ewing was a kid growing up in Purcell, Oklahoma, he knew how close he was to home based on which billboards he could see out the car window. Now, as the CEO of OneScreen.ai, he's helping startups like fintech Ramp and technical recruiter Karat advertise on billboards and beyond. "I think billboards are cool and help bring creativity back into marketing," Ewing told TechCrunch.