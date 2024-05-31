Hampton Roads residents cautious after bear sightings and more Virginia headlines
The state Capitol. (Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)
• “Mother of Jan. 6 officer ‘swatted’ at Va. home hours after son criticized Trump.”—Washington Post
• “UVa reverses course, allows nursing student arrested at protest back on Grounds.”—Daily Progress
• “Charge against Colonial Williamsburg CEO reduced to $500 fine in crash that seriously hurt William & Mary student.”—Virginian-Pilot
• “Home value disparities are displacing residents of Richmond’s Black neighborhoods.”—Axios
• “Bear sightings in Hampton Roads prompt caution: ‘No way I can get used to this.’”—Virginian-Pilot
