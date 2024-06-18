Hampton police: Suspect sought after firearms theft, eluding arrest

HAMPTON — Police are seeking the public's help Tuesday to locate James Roland Dustin, 22, a suspect in multiple thefts who police believe may be in possession of a stolen firearm.

Dustin is described by police as 5 feet 3 inches tall and 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes with the initials“JD” tattooed under his left eye. He has no fixed address and is known to frequent residences in Seacoast New Hampshire and Massachusetts, according to police.

Hampton police said between June 10 and 15 they received two reports of vehicles stolen from local residences that were quickly located after each report. On Sunday, June 16, police said they learned two firearms were stolen from a different vehicle and officers identified Dustin as the suspect.

On Monday, June 17, Hampton police said, they and members of the Seacoast Emergency Response Team attempted "a high-risk arrest and search warrant" at 515 Winnacunnet Road in Hampton. Dustin eluded arrest, police said.

Arrest warrants for Dustin are on three felony counts of theft by unauthorized taking. Additional charges may be forthcoming, police said. Hampton police said they recovered one of the two stolen firearms and believe Dustin may have the other one.

The suspect should be considered armed, police said. Hampton police "urge the public to not attempt to approach him, but to call 911 instead" if anyone sees Dustin.

Hampton police are also urging residents to lock their vehicles and safely secure firearms and other valuables.

Hampton police are asking anyone with information to call the department at 603-929-4444. Anonymous tips can be made through the Crimeline for the Hamptons at 603-929-1222.

This story may be updated.

