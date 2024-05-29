Hampton police searching for suspect in Dollar Tree robbery

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Police Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect(s) involved in a Saturday night robbery.

According to officials, at approximately 8:27 p.m. on May 25, Public Safety Communications were notified of a robbery at the Dollar Tree located in the first block of Lincoln Street.

An investigation revealed the suspect, after concealing items on his person, made verbal threats to the associate as he was leaving the store.

Police said the suspect, described as a Black male, was last seen wearing a white zip-up hoodie, back sweatpants and black and white shoes.

Anyone with any information on this case is urged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

